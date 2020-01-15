A few weeks ago our community lost a leader and many of us lost a true friend, Bubba Fennell.
He not only served Greenwood, but the state of South Carolina. His contributions will long be remembered. He served on the Self Regional Hospital Board and the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. Bubba was on several boards in our community and volunteered for many organizations. He worked hard in his church. He loved his God. All his work for the state and the Greenwood community was not done for personal recognition. He did it because he loved this community and our state.
I was blessed to be a friend of his. We were in school together from grade one until we finished Greenwood High School. He went to the University of South Carolina and I went to Clemson. That was never a problem for either of us. We tailgated and watched many of the Clemson-USC games together.
Bubba and several of our classmates would get together once or twice a month to have lunch. I will never forget the day he told us he had been selected to serve on the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. Knowing how much he loved his school, we were not surprised, and we were very proud of him. We knew he would serve his university well and he did.
We graduated from GHS in 1968. After our 10-year reunion we decided to have one every five years. Bubba had a full-time job like the rest of us, but he took on the leadership of all our reunions. He was instrumental in planning, organizing and celebrating our gatherings. He also planned our budget. Despite the fact that he was always busy, he gave 100% to all in which he was involved. The class of 1968 thanks Bubba. Reunion number 55 will not be the same without him. I will always miss him, as many of us will. He was loved by so many people and he loved us.
I never heard anyone say anything negative about him. It is hard to find faults in someone like Bubba Fennell. He was truly a great man.
I feel confident that when he entered heaven the Lord said, “A job well done my son, a job well done.”