When you pass from this earth after celebrating your 101st birthday, you aren’t expecting a crowd to attend your funeral. The majority of your peers have gone before you and you most likely outlived a number of family members. Well, Elizabeth Katherine Adams Babb probably looked over the First Baptist Church of Greenwood on Jan. 9 with raised eyebrows. It was standing-room only.
I never met Bib Babb, but I was honored to attend the funeral with my husband, Jennings Dorn. Jennings was one of Coach Pinky Babb’s Boys – the elite “club” of former Greenwood High students who played football under his tutelage. Over the years since I married into the Dorn family, I have heard many stories of Coach and Mrs. Babb and their dedication to the team that at times was the pride of Greenwood. Though Pinky did the heavy lifting when it came to coaching, Mrs. Babb played as integral a part as her husband in the care and development of the young men lucky enough to be a part of the program.
Prior to the 1:30 p.m. service conducted in the smaller chapel, there was a graveside gathering officiated by Pastor Johnson Dorn. Johnson, a minister at Hope Chapel of Carolina, also played football for Coach Babb. Brush Babb and Betty Smoak, Bib’s children, had put Johnson on notice several times over the years when Bib would take a seemingly “turn for the worst.” But she was resilient and proved more than once she was not yet done, something Johnson attributed to her “living her life with open hands and an infectious smile.”
The service in the chapel was a beautiful tribute to a revered woman. A large group of former football players served as honorary pallbearers. Pastor Dorn nodded to them often during his sermon as he shared heartwarming stories about Mrs. Babb. He recalled his first football camp at Cedar Mountain and how older teammates had instilled the fear of God with stories of the grueling regimen they would endure over the next ten days. When the bus pulled into camp, he saw Mrs. Babb and realized she would be in attendance. A sense of relief came over him as he told himself, “I can do this if “mom” is here.”
The service concluded after the attendees sang “Amazing Grace” followed by “Onward Christian Soldiers”, two of Bib Babb’s favorite hymns. But the final song brought applause when the former football players sang the Greenwood High fight song in her honor.
Immediately following the service, the family hosted a reception in the fellowship hall complete with Bib’s special recipe brownies with fudge frosting, pimento cheese tea sandwiches and lemon bars. Though I didn’t know Mrs. Babb, I strongly sensed she was nodding in approval.