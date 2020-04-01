Anniversaries are commemorations of important past events. Since 2014 we have been in the midst of 75th remembrances of WWII. Last June, a huge crowd and some aging veterans gathered on the beaches of Normandy to remember 75 years earlier when young American soldiers and others of the Allied forces stormed the beaches and turned the tide of the war against Germany.
Another anniversary is one that drifted by with little coverage. On March 24, 1945 the largest airborne operation in history took place. The goal was for the Allies to drop more than 16,000 American and British paratroopers and glider troops across Germany’s Rhine River. Their purpose was to secure the Rhine’s west bank, bridges and other strategic points to prepare for the upcoming full invasion of the German homeland and hopefully end the war’s European phase.
On the sunny morning of March 24 the stage was set. At 7 a.m. the American 17th Airborne Division boarded planes from their bases near Paris. The British 6th Airborne Division left from England. A 200-mile-long air armada of fighter planes, transport planes and gliders filled the skies. The thousands of aircraft gathered over the skies of Brussels, Belgium. The coordinated armada headed east toward the German border, one hour away. Supreme Allied Commander Eisenhower and Winston Churchill watched from below. One American general remarked that the aircraft armada was “an awesome spectacle.”
As they reached their target areas, the paratroopers jumped from the planes and immediately encountered enemy antiaircraft fire and dangerous bursts of flak as they floated to the ground. Some floated helplessly into the Rhine and drowned. However, as they fought the defending Germans, most went well for the Allies. By that afternoon the Americans and British troops had accomplished their given objectives. Over 1,000 German soldiers were captured along with enemy tanks, antiaircraft guns and a number of roads and bridges secured. With a strong foothold provided by the elite, hard-fighting Allied paratroopers and glider troops a full invasion of Germany, soon to follow, would now be easier.
The bravery of those American and British soldiers on that March day was extraordinary and they deserve to be remembered 75 years later. One of the thousands of American paratroopers was a 20-year old American medic of the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 17th Airborne Division. The soldier who rarely talked about his combat experiences that day was my father, Private Bill Williams.
WWII in Europe would end just two months later due in large part to the largest airborne operation in history. Operation Varsity is an anniversary well worth remembering.