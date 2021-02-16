The year 2021 is here and most of us make New Year’s resolutions. Many or most resolutions have something to do with weight loss.
Two thirds of Americans are overweight or obese and this has significant health risks. These health risks include diabetes, heart disease, strokes, high blood pressure, certain cancers, liver disease and osteoarthritis. Other than smoking cessation, keeping your weight in the normal range is the most powerful tool for a long productive life and avoiding disease. New Year’s resolutions and 2021 can be a great opportunity to lose weight and improve your health.
Here are 21 steps in 2021 to help you lose weight and improve your health:
1) Avoid the Great White Hazards — This includes avoiding white flour products, white rice, white potatoes and sugar/sweets.
2) Fill Up On Fiber — Beans, fruits and vegetables, whole grain cereals, and whole grain foods are fiber-rich foods you can eat.
3) Pump Up The Volume — Filling up on fruits and vegetables helps you eat less and is good for your health.
4) Give Your Plate Your Full Attention — Giving you food your undivided attention and awareness helps you eat less.
5) Restrict Your Intake of Fructose — Avoid all sugary beverages, limit your dessert foods and sweets, avoid sugary cereals and processed foods with added fructose. This helps you decrease fructose in your diet.
6) Indulge In Dark Chocolate — Health benefits of dark chocolate are numerous and should be included in your diet daily.
7) Keep Meals and Snacks Flavor Simple — Less variety of flavors in food and especially processed foods helps us eat less.
8) Dump All Sugary Beverages — Avoiding sugar beverages such as soda and fruit drinks gives us great returns.
9) Dig The Power of Protein — As compared to carbohydrates and fat, nothing gives us more appetite control than protein.
10) Never Skip Breakfast — Scientific studies show that eating breakfast aids in weight loss and weight control.
11) Don’t Go Crazy, Go Nuts — Nuts help you eat less and are good for your heart.
12) Get Your Beauty Rest — Get at least seven or eight hours of sleep a night. This helps appetite control.
13) Downsize Your Dinnerware – Using smaller plates and eating utensils helps us eat less.
14) Make Room For Exercise — Exercise helps you burn calories and quiet your appetite. At least 30 minutes a day is ideal.
15) Find Strength In Salad – Salads with fruits and vegetables help you eat less and improves your health.
16) Always Pre-Plate Your Meal — Viewing all the food before we eat helps us eat less.
17) Drink Your Vegetables — Vegetable juices are low in calories and loaded with nutrients.
18) Beware Of Highly Palatable Foods — Avoiding high fat and high sugar foods is important.
19) Take Smaller Bites — Smaller bites gives your mouth more feeling of exposure, takes more time and helps you eat less.
20) Keep It Simple — Eating three healthy meals a day and an afternoon snack will help you control your eating.
21) Slow Down And Enjoy — The faster we eat, the more food we consume. Spend at least 20 minutes eating a meal and never go back for more until 20 minutes have passed.
These 21 steps on strategies will help you control you hunger, and help you lose weight and maintain your ideal weight.
Being overweight or obese can cause multiple health problems, but also has psychosocial consequences such as low self-esteem, depression and social stigma. This is an excellent time to improve our health and well-being by losing weight and by using these 21 strategies.
Dr. Ann Kulze recommended these in her book “Dr. Ann’s Weigh Less for Life.” Let’s all make 2021 the year we lose weight and improve our health and increase our longevity.