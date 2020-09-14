In 1963, Congressman Albert Sydney Herlong Jr. (D-Fla.) introduced to the United States House of Representatives a list of goals the USA Communist Party created, 45 in total. Herlong Jr. was against these ideas.
I would like to share a few with you and hopefully you will decide for yourself which political party supports these ideas and might have completely changed their political platform.
7. Grant recognition of Communist China to the United Nations.
11. Promote the United Nations as the only hope for mankind.
15. Capture one or both political parties in the USA.
17. Get control of the schools and use them as transmission belts for communist and socialist propaganda.
19. Use student riots to foment public protests.
20. Infiltrate the press.
21. Gain control of radio, TV and motion pictures.
25. Break down cultural standards of morality.
27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible.
28. Eliminate prayer and any religious expression in schools.
29. Discredit the American Constitution.
30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers.
31. Belittle all forms of American history.
35. Discredit and dismantle the FBI.
36. Infiltrate and gain control of unions.
38. Transfer powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders.
40. Discredit the family; promote easy divorce.
41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of their parents.
42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of American culture and history.
For anyone who wants to read all of them, a simple internet search of 1963 communist goals will deliver the list in its entirety.
When reading over this list, it should be astonishing how many of these goals have already been implemented and how many are staring us in the face today, just two months outside of the 2020 Presidential Election. Many, if not all of these goals, are supported today by the Democratic Party as they often publicly support these goals. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even call themselves Democratic socialists.
Nikita Khrushchev once stated, “America will fall without ever firing a shot. You cannot expect Americans to choose communism over capitalism, but you can feed them small doses of socialism until they awaken one day and find they have communism.”