Fickle is fame and fleeting the reward, or so they say. Wasted time trumps mortality and the world spins on.
Octogenarians have been privileged to share this ever-changing planet with some of history’s most famous people along every traveled road. There have been world renowned men and women who did things that flabbergasted imagination. Fame came with spectacular accomplishments.
Most of us have been drops in an ocean of outstanding individuals, one way or another. We have cheered, been amazed by, applauded and enjoyed many of their fabulous endeavors. Unfortunately, some became famous for their dastardly deeds. Mao Zedong, Josef Stalin and Adolf Hitler were responsible for killing 130 million and other dictators killed millions more.
Murders by criminals raised the bloody totals to unprecedented levels providing further proof of man’s inhumanity to man. It’s arguable what kind of people have been the most treacherous throughout history.
Despite all the ruthless people in time there has been a majority that tips the scale in a more sanguine direction. Most “regular” Americans are in that category. Then, of course, there are those that fame has smiled on in their lifetimes. The list is remarkable. It covers President Franklin Roosevelt and all presidents clear to Trump.
Scientists and medical people were extraordinary and helped change the world. Included was Jonas Salk, who found answers to polio, proving that diseases like the coronavirus can be conquered. The list of scientists and physicians is mind-boggling, containing the names of Stephen Hawking, George Washington Carver, Albert Einstein, Enrico Fermi, Dr. Benjamin Spock, Dr. Charles Drew, Dr. Michael DeBakey and a virtual who’s who in science and medicine.
Results meant more than fame for most educators. Greenwood native, Dr. Benjamin Mays, heads the list. Mary McLeod Bethune, Laura Ingalls Wilder and Marva Collins were “missionaries” in different ways. Bethune and Collins were from South Carolina. How about Joe Clark of “Lean On Me” fame, who proved the importance of discipline in schools.
In the world of athletics there were too many to count. In baseball alone the names are dazzling: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams … on and on and on. Football had its stars as well: Marion Motley, who played at S. C. State, Johnny Unitas, Walter Payton, George Blanda, Ernie Davis, the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy … so many. And, don’t forget Brian Piccolo.
In politics, other than presidential, a few South Carolina names are indicative of the fame they earned. James F. Byrnes and Strom Thurmond are symbolic of public servants. They couldn’t avoid fame, whether state or federal. They were famous long before their names were carved in stone.
Military figures – South Carolina’s Westmorland, Patton, Marshall, McArthur and Nimitz – all stood tall.
Fame comes naturally for some. History decrees it forever.
Actors — Sean Connery, Daniel Day Lewis, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Angela Lansbury and a cast of thousands.
Singers — Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Al Jolson and the beat goes on.
There have been comedians and other avenues of fame unlimited. It reflects the diversity of America and a past when boys and girls could dream as big as they wanted. Has that dream died? No. It was killed by government subsidies.
Will we look back and wonder what might have happened had we not let government handouts ruin entire generations? Imagine what positive legacies we’d have if we lived by the golden rule and young people could still dream big. What might have been may have come to a different conclusion.