The Democratic Presidential Preference Primary is Saturday. Below are some important tips that will expedite te voting experience at the polls.
Photo ID lawThe photo ID law is in effect. Anyone who presents himself to vote must show a photo ID.
Acceptable forms of photo ID:
- SC Voter Registration Card with photo
- SC driver’s license
- SC ID Card issued by DMV
- Military ID issued by the Federal Government (includes VA Benefits card)
- Passport (either the book type or plastic card).
- Concealed Weapons Permit
The only exception would be a voter who claims a reasonable impediment (a voter who does not own a photo ID). If a voter claims a reasonable impediment, they may vote a challenged paper ballot. The voter must present their old paper voter registration card with no photo in order to vote.
Polling locationAll polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can only vote in your assigned precinct. If you do not know where your precinct is located, call our office or visit the Greenwood County website at greenwoodsc.gov where precinct maps are available. You can also find this information at scvotes.org
Sample ballotsSample ballots are also available on the Greenwood County website under the “What’s Happening” section on the home page. Simply select your county and fill in your name, and date of birth to get your sample ballot.
If you are a registered voter in Greenwood County and have moved within Greenwood County, and have not changed your address with our office, you can do so before the day of the primary. If you do not do so, you may either:
- Vote a paper provisional failsafe ballot at your old precinct (all ballots will be the same) or
- Vote a failsafe ballot on the machines at our office. This ballot will contain the same race as the paper provisional ballot at the polls.
If you requested and were mailed an absentee ballot, you will be marked absentee in the election books. This will present a problem if you elect to vote at your precinct instead of completing the paper ballot. If this is the case, call the office for further instructions. All absentee ballots must be returned to our office no later than 7 p.m. on the night of the primary in order to be counted. Absentee ballots cannot be accepted at a precinct.
Voters with disabilitiesCurbside voting will be offered at every precinct. Notify a manager upon arrival if you have a curbside voter.
You cannot wear anything that endorses a candidate or a political party inside of a polling location. This includes T-shirts, pins, hats, etc. If you do, you will be asked to remove the item or vacate the premises. No political discussions are permitted inside a polling location. If anyone insists on doing so, they will be asked to refrain or leave the precinct immediately.
Election results will be posted on the Greenwood County website at greenwoodsc.gov or the SC Election Commission at scvotes.org
For information on any of the topics listed above, call our office at 864-942-8585. Our hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The email address is vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov