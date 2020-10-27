To say our lives have been changed this year would be the understatement of the century. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our economy and the physical and mental health of many in our community. Our way of life has been altered, socially and emotionally. Many individuals and families in our area now find themselves in need of food, emergency shelter and basic needs assistance — some for the first time in their lives.
Even before a global pandemic struck our area, our way of doing business was evolving. Traditional fundraising models have changed, with fewer large workplace opportunities available to secure annual giving pledges. We’ve adapted to that change by bringing in more funding resources from around the state to meet our area’s most critical needs.
Despite the challenging times we’re now living in, United Way of Greenwood & Abbeville Counties has been at the forefront, identifying critical needs in our community and bringing together the best partners to help meet them. We see our organization as part of the community’s backbone, connecting people where they need it most.
During the past year, United Way awarded $408,476 in direct funding to community partners and an additional $173,547 in indirect funding for a total of $582,024 in community investment.
United Way’s 2019-20 community investment included:
• $28,332 in Federal EFSP (Emergency Food and Shelter Program) funds.
• $15,932 in child care and after-school programs funds, partnering with the United Way SC State Association and SC Department of Social Services.
• $60,000 in OneSc Funds to support 13 agencies that work directly with families experiencing food insecurities as a result of COVID-19.
• During the 2020 tax season, the COVID pandemic paused the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for 13 weeks. Regardless, we still completed more than 3,000 tax returns bringing in more than $2.2 million in federal and state refunds to Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties at no cost to the taxpayer.
• We distributed more than 1,500 free books to share with our community agencies for distribution.
• We acquired 1,000 sizable free fruit and produce boxes to our community partners, seniors and families.
We’ve also taken the lead on capturing accurate Census data in Greenwood, so our area receives the funding it needs to grow. We launched Greenwood Counts, a free data collection resource geared to inform community leaders and partners of the most critical needs affecting our area, allowing them to develop quantitative and qualitative solutions that move the needle forward. We were also selected as a Beta site for Greenwood Credible Mind, a platform offering free well-being and mental health resources to help people thrive.
United Way continues to move to a more multilayered approach, a collective impact model that brings together people from all walks of life to implement fresh ideas, modern technologies and an unwavering sense of community focused on helping individuals and families in Greenwood and Abbeville counties succeed.
Rather than measure our success by the total number of dollars raised and spent, we measure by the number of lives impacted. We count success in the stories shared by families who were able to feed their children, keep a roof over their heads, or secure new employment. We celebrate the progress achieved through our many nonprofit partnerships across the counties, and we continue to focus our efforts on helping our most vulnerable neighbors find a path forward.
This year has presented unique challenges. But it’s also shown the strength and resilience of our community working together. The generosity and support of our donors, partners and volunteers have been critical to helping those in need, now more than ever.
As we look ahead, we know new challenges will arise, but we’re prepared to meet them head on. We are united in our fight to identify and support Greenwood and Abbeville counties’ most pressing issues. We hope you’ll join us. We are stronger together.