Another busy election year is upon us and below is some helpful information as we head into November’s General Election along the way.
Feb. 29 — Presidential
Preference PrimaryThere are 12 candidates that will appear on the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary ballot. You can only vote for one. In order to qualify to vote in the Democratic PPP you must be a registered voter in Greenwood County.
May 12 — Ninety Six School District 52There are two board seats open for election. The filing will open at noon Feb. 18 and close at noon March 3. In order to qualify to vote in this election, you must reside within and be a registered voter within the Ninety Six School District 52 boundaries.
May 12 — Ware Shoals
School District 51There are two board seats open for election. The filing will open at noon Feb. 18 and close at noon March 3. In order to qualify to vote in this election, you must reside within and be a registered voter within the Ware Shoals School District 51 boundaries.
The following section of law applies to the school elections above: Section 7-13-190, as amended, states; if the number of candidates filing for office(s) are equal to the number of seats to fill, the candidate(s) that have filed will be deemed elected and no election will be held.
June 9 — Democratic, Republican primariesThe statewide primaries are open to all voters that reside within Greenwood County. Primaries are held to determine the candidates for the General Election ballot. Only candidates with opposition from within their party will be listed on the primary ballots. A voter can participate in one primary, so the voter must decide which primary. There will be multiple candidates vying for many seats so check your ballot guides before notifying the managers of election which primary you would like to participate in. Partisan filing opens noon March 16 and closes at noon March 30.
June 23 — Primary runoffsRunoffs are held if no candidate receives a majority of the vote totals in their race. This is typical in the offices that have multiple candidates. A runoff is an extension of the first primary so a voter cannot switch parties. If a voter casts a ballot in the Republican Primary and there is a Democratic runoff, the voter cannot vote in the Democratic runoff and vice-versa. If a voter did not cast a ballot in either primary, they can vote in a runoff.
Nov. 3 — General ElectionThis election is open to all registered voters that reside in Greenwood County. The election will include federal, statewide, countywide and less than countywide offices, as well as the School District 50 Board of Trustees and municipal elections for the City of Greenwood, Hodges, Troy and Ware Shoals. In South Carolina, we do not register by political party, which means that in November all parties will be listed on your ballot. Filing for non-partisan offices opens at noon Aug. 3 and closes at noon Aug. 17.
Absentee votingAny registered voter who is 65 or older or disabled automatically qualifies for absentee-by-mail if they choose this option. The request can be made for the entire year with one phone call. A new request must be submitted annually.
A voter can also vote absentee in person at our office. The absentee in-office precinct normally opens four weeks prior to all elections.
To request an absentee ballot online, visit scvotes.gov. To request an absentee ballot via email, send the request to: vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov.
Our office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 113. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is 864-942-8585.