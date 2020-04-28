Dear health care worker,
This is one of those letters we should have written a long time ago, but we didn’t. Perhaps it was out of laziness and complacency. Even worse, we may have taken you for granted. But, if this crisis has taught us one thing, it has taught us to appreciate you.
First, we want to thank you for committing your life to the physical well-being of others — for taking an oath to protect life and to put your patients first. Not only have you committed to this cause, but you have earned our trust and respect.
You have always been there. You were there when we had our children, there when we needed help with acute illness and disease and there even in times of death. You have seen us at our worst. Despite this, you did not abandon us. In fact, we now realize that you have always been there during pandemics and epidemics of all sorts, risking your own health to help others. You already treated over 6,000 confirmed cases of flu this flu season in South Carolina even though we never really noticed. Unfortunately we never thought much about you before we needed treatment or after we got better.
We now see that you are on the front lines as we battle the latest pandemic that is predicted to sicken and kill vast numbers of us. Many of us are scared and some of you are probably scared too. Many heroes of the past tell us that they went into the battle with great trepidation. The fact that you are confronting those fears with courage makes you even more special.
Health care worker, your courage is showing every day as you continue to get up and go to work, knowing your risks are much higher than average to contract this latest disease. It shows when you go home and have to change clothes and shower before you can be near your family. In this unprecedented time of trouble you have stayed at your post and have not abandoned us — for this we are grateful.
This quality in a person is possibly the most admirable quality one can have; being willing to sacrifice health and even the risk of death to serve others. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13. You may never get a medal for your work, or even public recognition for what you are doing, but we want you to know your sacrifice does not go unnoticed. We appreciate you and the example you set for all of us. Maybe when this is over we will continue to appreciate you and not forget.
Finally, most of us believe in prayer and so we pray that God will protect you as you serve others. Stay as safe as you can and may God bless you.
Your grateful friends,
The people