Sometime back — I’m too lazy to search the archives — I wrote about some of the wonderful phone messages I’ve received since the 2016 presidential election. While some of the content is not suitable for publication in our paper, I had suggested anyone who wanted to could stop by the paper and hear them.
Every so often, those messages get played in the newsroom. It’s a fun flashback for staffers who were here when the messages were first received. For newsroom newcomers, hearing the messages has been — let’s just say educational.
Yes, we in the newsroom — really, any newspaper newsroom — are an odd lot, mixed bag. For us, playing messages like that and reviewing emails and notes we receive from time to time provides some sort of sick relief. Frankly at times these replay moments simply help validate the work we do.
Anyway, in advance of the general election, we retreated to coastal Carolina. No, we did not go to Fort Sumter in anticipation of another civil war prompted by the election, although that’s yet to be seen. Instead, it was a weeklong getaway with some friends. The trip was one alluded to in this space just days ahead of the election and reflected on how sunrises, walks on the beach, starfish and the like serve as a reminder that despite the angst of COVID-19 and the elections, we will survive.
I still believe that, but returning to work the day before the election I gathered up the few pieces of mail that awaited me.
One was a rather curious piece. The front of the envelope had branch-carrying peace doves adorning the left side on a field of light green. The back was rich green and red, with another peace dove mid-flight in the center.
Nice enough, it seemed, but the addressing struck me as odd. The sender took the time to type my name and address it in care of the paper. Only, it, along with the return address that seems to be a fake name and address, were typed on white paper, cut out and taped to the envelope. Not like one of those ransom notes with individual letters cut out of multiple magazines, but obviously purposeful.
Inside the envelope was a piece of blue art paper that had obviously been cut without benefit of a straight edge, much like the addresses were cut from an otherwise whole piece of paper.
A five-word message adorned the paper along with some elementary artwork that matched the equally elementary and strange penmanship. Each letter was printed with plenty of space between each. The lowercase letters “T,” “D” and “K” were topped with horizontal lines and the exclamation mark at the end was topped with a broad circle.
The message? Oh. Well, as with the messages yet saved for posterity on my office phone, the words cannot be repeated here. If you want to see it, stop by the office. With a mask on. If we have time and you have the interest, I’ll play those messages too.
But suffice it to say that the sender was urging me to greatly alter my diet and eat a bag of genitalia.
The drawing? It is a bag of said items and, apparently, the bag is not strong enough to contain them all as some are poking out of the bag. One has something attached to it and the author/artist of this note, realizing I might not be able to discern what the attachment is, drew an arrow to it extending from the word “fly.”
I’m not sure who should be more offended, me or Mike Pence. But this piece of mail joins other love notes and voicemails in my collection.
People do have some time on their hands, but I’m OK with them blowing off some steam. So long as it’s only with calls and mail.