President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. All we can say is that it’s about time.
The organization’s legitimacy as a body looking out for humanity’s well-being has been effectively reduced to zero.
Just as the U.S. with the United Nations’s Human Rights Council, a shambolic body that gives cover to the world’s worst human rights offenders, it is better for the U.S. not to associate with this farce, lending it undeserved credibility. The WHO has shown itself to be a puppet of Xi Jinping’s regime in China, the campaigning of which installed its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
With the exception of China’s Communist Party, the WHO has done more damage to world health in the last nine months than any other group of human beings.
In the initial stages of the outbreak, when there might have been a chance early on to contain the virus, the WHO helped prop up the Chinese government’s propaganda and to cover up the dangers of the disease.
One aspect of this denialism was the result of the WHO’s deference to China’s refusal to accept Taiwan’s sovereignty. In late December, the WHO refused to answer questions from the Taiwanese government about the coronavirus.
On Jan. 16, when Taiwanese researchers released findings suggesting that the virus was highly transmissible and that there was a serious problem, the WHO ignored them. When journalists asked about Taiwan, a WHO official literally feigned a bad connection and then disconnected to avoid answering.
As Taiwan cut off flights from Wuhan and mounted arguably the best, most successful response to the virus of any nation, the WHO was freezing out Taiwanese officials from its Jan. 22 meeting, the one at which it refused to declare the coronavirus a global health emergency.
Even by the end of January, long after stories had been published about China’s ruthless suppression of all talk of the virus, Tedros weirdly praised China for its “transparency” in dealing with the disease.
Don’t get us wrong. The WHO has done a lousy job irrespective of China’s involvement — for example, discouraging the public from using masks as late as March 31.
“There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit,” said Mike Ryan, the WHO’s executive director of health emergencies. “In fact, there’s some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly.”
But China is at the root of this problem. China’s inordinate influence over the organization is so flagrant that the WHO was promoting Chinese traditional medicine last year. Chinese traditional medicine is the reason rhinos, wild tigers, and other endangered species are being hunted to extinction.
It is a pity that the coronavirus had to break out in China because if it had broken out elsewhere, the WHO might have dealt with the threat in a more diligent manner. This is why the world cannot afford to depend on this organization.
The WHO’s actions are those of a broken organization, an organization that no longer serves its stated public purpose but has instead been wholly co-opted by the world’s second-worst regime.
Democrats have asserted that Trump has no right to do this. They are wrong, and they would be fools to resist it. The WHO’s utterly corrupt and incompetent leadership had its big chance to validate itself. It failed, and there’s no reason for the U.S. to stick around and keep legitimizing it.
