Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free — but first we’re going to see if we can trip them up with this difficult new immigration test. The Trump administration is hitting applicants for citizenship with a longer, tougher test that contains hints of culture-war politics. President-elect Joe Biden’s team should add it to the list of Trumpian mischief to be quickly undone in the coming new administration.
President Donald Trump’s draconian approach to confronting unauthorized immigration has included a family-separation policy at the southern border that will stand among the most shameful moments in modern American history. But sometimes lost in the immigration debate is this administration’s aggressive hostility toward legal immigration as well.
During his term, Trump has banned immigration from several Muslim-majority countries, imposed new restrictions on asylum seekers and refugees and has even cracked down on temporary work visas for highly skilled foreign workers. He has targeted the most sympathetic population imaginable — young immigrants who were brought here through no fault of their own and have grown up Americanized — even though they followed the rules by self-reporting their presence under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Other actions by the administration that smack of malice include moving to charge a first-ever fee for immigrants applying for asylum, and issuing an executive order allowing cities to block immigrant resettlement within their borders.
In this context, it’s hard to give this administration the benefit of the doubt regarding its motives in toughening the civics test that immigrants must take to become citizens. As The Washington Post reports, the new test, unveiled earlier this month, is significantly longer than the one that’s been used for more than a decade, with more nuanced and difficult questions. As former Obama administration immigration adviser Doug Rang aptly writes, the new test is “unnecessary, unjustified, overly complex, & shamelessly ideological” — and “an obvious attempt to throw one more obstacle in front of immigrants.”
Among the hints of Trumpian influence is the question that asks who U.S. senators represent. The old answer was, “All the people in the state.” The new version specifies the answer as “Citizens of their state.” This is inaccurate — senators represent temporary legal residents and other non-citizens as well — but is in keeping with Trump’s ongoing campaign to denigrate immigration generally.
It’s all typical of this White House, which has been trying from day one to symbolically replace the Statue of Liberty with a big “Keep Out” sign. The new test, like so much of Trump’s immigration action, is unnecessary and mean-spirited — it’s anathema to what America is: a nation of immigrants, welcoming immigrants of the future. Biden should move quickly to restore that generous legacy.
