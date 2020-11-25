In recent days, the following national security challenges have come into public view: President Donald Trump reportedly sought options for launching a military attack on Iran. Trump is planning to accelerate the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Islamist terrorists have escalated deadly attacks in Europe. And Asia-Pacific nations, several under increasing military pressure from China, have signed a massive new trade deal favoring Beijing to the exclusion of the United States.
These are just a fraction of the worries bearing down on the presidency as Inauguration Day approaches. But Trump, still brooding over his loss on Nov. 3 to President-elect Joe Biden, refuses to approve the security clearances and briefings required to ensure a smooth transition. In other words, Trump is once again putting his fragile ego ahead of the nation’s most vital security interests, even if it puts at risk U.S. troops, embassy and intelligence personnel, allies, and vital U.S. assets stationed abroad.
A reasonable amount of post-election political gamesmanship was to be expected. But Trump clearly lost, and no amount of court challenges or vote recounts will change Biden’s resounding victory. Yet the most outspoken and influential Republican leaders on Capitol Hill continue to put politics ahead of vital national interests. True patriots don’t behave like this.
The time for fence-sitting silence or displays of Trumpian loyalty is over. Republican politicians endanger U.S. national security the longer they enable Trump’s intransigence.
Perhaps foremost on the national security checklist is the need to include Biden’s representatives on task forces administering the rollout of millions of doses of new coronavirus vaccines in coming months. This is one area where Trump could leave his strongest positive legacy because his leadership unquestionably factored in unleashing scientists — and funding — to develop vaccines at a record pace. But if Trump keeps refusing to bring Biden’s team into the process, the vaccine rollout could face dangerous glitches, putting human lives and the economy at risk and taking Trump’s legacy down with it.
Overseas, Iran reportedly has stepped up its stockpiling of enriched uranium. The New York Times reports that Trump last week asked top advisers for options to attack Iran and potentially immerse the United States in a major international conflict just before Biden takes command — but with Biden still excluded from national security briefings.
The troop drawdowns can only strengthen the Taliban’s hand in Afghanistan and send an all-clear signal to Islamic State insurgents in Iraq.
These actions bear all the hallmarks of Trump trying to sabotage Biden’s first days in office, even if it harms America’s vital interests. Hawley and Blunt need to muster their courage, start behaving like true patriots, and demand that Trump prioritize his country over his own bruised ego.
