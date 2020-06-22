The U.S. Supreme Court this past Monday handed a major victory to the cause of LGBTQ rights, even as the Trump administration moves to undermine those rights. The court ruled that existing federal law prohibits job discrimination based on sexual orientation — a historic decision, made more so by the fact that it was approved 6-3 by a conservative court.
This important progress from the high court comes as the White House is trying to drag the nation in exactly the wrong direction on this issue. The administration formally reversed a rule that protected LGBTQ patients from discrimination in health care. The move has nothing to do with improving care and everything to do with pandering to the evangelicals in President Donald Trump’s base.
Taken together, these two opposing stances on one of the top civil rights issues of our time present a stark choice about what kind of nation America should be. That nation’s president, predictably enough, has chosen to side with retrograde intolerance.
The court’s ruling held that a provision in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting job discrimination on the basis of gender also protects workers against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The ruling’s reasoning is a picture of common sense. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” which in itself constitutes sexual discrimination, Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority. Only justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
The ruling will give many of the estimated 8 million LGBTQ workers nationwide a protection that most states have refused to provide.
The court’s ruling comes after the administration formally ditched an Obama-era rule that prohibited health care providers from discriminating against transgender patients. In the midst of America’s worst health crisis in a century, activists fear the move could cost lives — a possibility that didn’t stop Trump from blowing this obvious election-year dog whistle to his base.
Trump is perhaps underestimating the rapidly changing attitudes in most of America on this topic. Since he seems intent on making LGBTQ rights an election issue, the voters in November should do just that.
— The St. Louis Post-Dispatch