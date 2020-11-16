South Carolina government should stop encouraging one-size-fits-all voting.
That didn’t happen, and unfortunately, the trend may be growing; Charleston County cast more straight-ticket ballots this year (115,692, or about 53% of all votes cast) than in 2016 (87,133, or 49% of all votes).
Making it easy to cast a straight ticket is unwise for many reasons. First, neither party has a lock on attracting candidates with impressive backgrounds and good ideas on the federal, state and local levels, which was reflected in our recent endorsements of both Republicans and Democrats.
Second, it results in voters making a choice in elections where they know nothing about the candidates. If they had to make individual choices, they might abstain in such cases, which would mean more choices were informed choices.
It’s certainly easier for people to vote a straight ticket instead of scrolling through pages of individual races, but those who do often fail to have their voice fully heard, because they forget they need to vote in nonpartisan races, such as the school board, and on ballot questions. For instance, Charleston County voters cast about 20,000 fewer votes in an important affordable-housing referendum than in the presidential race. The housing question lost by fewer than 3,500 votes.
Unfortunately, there will always be partisan figures on both sides reluctant to end straight-ticket voting simply because they believe it gives them an edge. Shouldn’t we have a majority of lawmakers willing to put the voters’ interests before their own?
— The Post and Courier of Charleston