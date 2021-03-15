S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in 2017 declared the misuse of opioids a statewide public health emergency. Even though COVID-19 has gotten all the focus for the past year, the opioid emergency has not gone away. It has worsened.
According to September 2020 data from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, overdoses in the state were 50% higher in 2020 than in 2019. In May 2020 alone, EMS personnel responded to 915 suspected opioid overdoses in South Carolina – the highest monthly number ever recorded in the state.
Now state leaders are coming together to support an important step in curbing deaths from overdoses by expanding access to potentially lifesaving overdose-reversal medications such as naloxone for at-risk patients.
Subcommittees in the S.C. House and Senate this past week gave approval to legislation introduced by S.C. Sens. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, in the Senate and Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, in the House that would require opioid prescribers to co-prescribe an overdose-reversal medication such as naloxone for the most at-risk patients.
At-risk patients include those with substance-use disorder or those being co-prescribed benzodiazepines, drugs used for treating anxiety, panic attacks, depression, insomnia and seizures.
The bill also would require doctors to educate their patients and another person the patient knows about naloxone and the dangers of opioids. If doctors fail to do so, they could be disciplined.
“This nation and state are facing many problems as a result of the current pandemic. Not the least of these is the epidemic within the pandemic,” Sen. Hutto said. ”... It is incumbent on state policy makers to help focus attention on the opioid epidemic by ensuring our most vulnerable citizens have access to naloxone therapy, a lifesaving drug.”
McMaster said, “South Carolina’s commitment to eradicating the opioid epidemic has been steadfast, but there’s more work to do. Increasing access to these life-saving therapeutics would be an important step in the right direction, and I hope to soon have the opportunity to sign this legislation into law.”
Despite concerns about the law’s enforcement and worries in some circles about those with opioid-use disorder being more likely to overdose knowing they have naloxone, this is legislation that has great potential to save lives.
In the words of DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby: “One of our most effective tools in combating the opioid crisis is naloxone, the overdose antidote that has saved thousands of South Carolinians from an untimely death. Our agency has supported vast distribution of this life-saving medication, and both House Bill 3366 and Senate Bill 571, which require prescribers to simply offer a prescription for naloxone to patients who are at risk, stand to shift dynamics in how prescribers address risk, and these two bills also stand to save lives.”
— The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg