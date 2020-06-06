The rules for voting in the June primaries and runoffs finally may be set.
A federal judge’s ruling on Memorial Day has effectively ended a key point of disagreement lingering after the General Assembly approved all voters in the state being able to cast absentee ballots in June.
U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs ruled that voters will not have to meet the requirement of having the envelope in which they mail in absentee ballots signed by a witness. The requirement was being challenged by the S.C. Democratic Party and others.
In ruling against the S.C. Election Commission and Gov. Henry McMaster, the judge cited the difficulty of a voter having a witness sign while abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
An absentee voter infected with the virus would “risk exposing the witness and whoever comes in contact with the witness to the virus,” the judge stated, noting that maintaining the witness requirement would not be in the best interest of the public.
Complying with the judge’s ruling, the State Election Commission issued a statement notifying voters: “Election officials will accept and count all absentee ballots regardless of whether the envelope contains a witness signature, if otherwise valid. Any ballots that may have already been returned without a witness signature will also be counted if otherwise valid. Voters are still required to sign and date the voter’s oath on the return envelope. However, the ‘Signature of Witness’ and ‘Address of Witness’ spaces can be left blank.”
Though South Carolina’s law on absentee voting makes it possible for just about anyone to cast an early ballot, a person would still have been required to provide a reason for voting absentee in June had the legislature not acted to allow all registered voters to cast absentee ballots in June. The action was taken to protect people during the continuing coronavirus emergency.
Marci Andino, executive director of the State Election Commission, said: “This action by the General Assembly and Gov. McMaster, which we greatly appreciate, will go a long way in protecting the health and safety of every South Carolinian. All voters now have a safer alternative to voting at their polling place in June.”
But voting by absentee ballot is not required during the emergency. Polls will be open Tuesday, with the election commission advising that steps are being taken to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
Poll managers will receive special COVID-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.
n Masks, face shields and gloves will be worn by poll managers.
n Sneeze guards will be in place at check-in stations.
n Sanitizing wipes will be used to clean common surfaces.
n Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.
n Cotton swabs will be used for making selections on the touchscreen.
n Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart.
Some will see expansion of absentee voting and the ruling against the witness requirement as opening the door to making the changes permanent. The courts are likely to be used again in pursuit of such, particularly in regard to the November general election.
But for now, the changes only apply to the Tuesday primaries and any June 23 runoffs. And unless the status of the coronavirus emergency is again used to justify the courts waiving state law, changes in voting statutes are and should be a matter for the General Assembly.
