South Carolina’s hurricane evacuation plans were put to the test in October 2016 during Hurricane Matthew. They were tested again in 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
A key to evacuation is opening up major routes to get people away from the coast to inland areas in The T&D Region and beyond. Ahead of Matthew and Florence, that meant implementing a 20-year-old plan to reverse lanes on Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia.
During Matthew, the plan worked smoothly – with the most common complaints involving the post-storm return to the coast and questions about why lanes were not reversed again for the process. With Florence, the slow-moving storm ultimately spared most coastal areas of the state, leaving some to wonder why the evacuation was ordered. Was in necessary? Yes, based on the forecasts.
The lane-reversal plan was born of a bad experience.
In September 1999, Hurricane Floyd threatened. And though South Carolina ultimately was spared the wrath of that storm, there was plenty of wrath to go around.
Some scenes:
• People standing around their cars in traffic that simply was not moving, many making angry comments to reporters and anyone who’d listen.
• A woman changing a youngster’s diaper behind the door of a car stopped in the lanes of traffic on I-26.
• Cars stalled along the roadside, out of gas from the long delay.
• The governor flying over in a helicopter before getting to Charleston to tell the media all was going smoothly with the evacuation.
The mandatory evacuation ordered by then-Democratic Gov. Jim Hodges did not go smoothly — and it didn’t take the governor long after that to find out. Late in the day of the evacuation, back in Columbia, Hodges ordered the traffic flow out of Charleston to all lanes of the interstate, closing off eastbound traffic.
For days afterward, Hodges took hit after hit from media, politicians and citizens. All the while, he and his lieutenants attempted to explain. Later he issued a formal apology.
It was a lesson learned. A lane-reversal plan for hurricanes became a fundamental part of the state’s emergency plan.
No such plan, however, is any better than its implementation. That’s why state emergency personnel annually descend on I-26 and other key evacuation routes to put the plan to the test.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with other state agencies, on Thursday conducted a lane-reversal exercise to prepare emergency personnel for traffic scenarios that might occur during an actual hurricane. The exercise simulates the deployment of law enforcement personnel and traffic-control devices — even though lanes are not reversed for the exercise.
The hurricane exercise is meant to test readiness during the pre-execution and mobilization phase, test information flow from the emergency operations centers to the field, assess the procedures for lane reversals and evaluate how well participating agencies work together.
Such tests are crucial in ensuring public confidence in the system. When ordered to evacuate, people must leave the coast without wondering whether they’ll be able to get out on the roads and highways.
The plan worked well in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew. It worked in 2018 during Florence. Hopefully, it will not be needed in 2020.
— The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg