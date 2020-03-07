A third of the people who die on S.C. highways are killed by drunken drivers, and South Carolina has some of the most dangerous highways in the nation. One 2019 study showed only Wyoming has more alcohol-related traffic deaths per person than South Carolina.
A big reason: We don’t take advantage of one of the most powerful tools ever invented to keep drunks off the road: the ignition interlock device. Once the device is attached to the vehicle, it blocks the engine from starting until the driver blows into it and registers a blood-alcohol level of less than 0.02%. So someone who shouldn’t be driving simply can’t.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the devices have prevented 3 million drunk-driving trips in the United States.
South Carolina does have a law that requires people convicted of driving with nearly twice the legal amount of alcohol in their systems to have the devices installed in their cars, along with people who are convicted of a second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence. Emily’s Law, as it’s called, was passed in 2014, and the devices are stopping drunks from starting their cars about 2,000 times a year. Which is great. But not good enough.
Making the devices optional for most first-time offenders ignores the fact that people drive drunk an average of 80 times before they get arrested. And the law comes with a loophole so big that even people with a 0.15 blood-alcohol-content can speed through it. And they often do, by pleading guilty in return for having the charge reduced to a 0.08, with no interlock device.
A bill to require everybody convicted of first-offense DUI to install an ignition-interlock device is being considered by the House Judiciary Committee. S.18, which passed the Senate last year, brings South Carolina into line with 32 other states by requiring everyone convicted of a first-offense DUI to use an ignition-interlock device.
It also tackles that big loophole in the law involving people who refuse to take a blood-alcohol test, which can make a DUI conviction even more difficult than it normally is. People who refuse the test get their licenses suspended automatically, but they can get a temporary license and keep on driving for as long as they can delay a trial. The bill passed by the Senate requires them to have the ignition-interlock attached immediately.
Criminal defense attorneys on the House committee insisted on removing that provision from the bill, citing concerns over due process. That’s what they always say when South Carolina tries to make its DUI laws enforceable, and the Legislature too often listens, which is why our roads are so deadly for sober drivers, passengers, pedestrians — you name it. What they ignore is that driving is a privilege, not a right.
The good news is that even the defense-lawyer version of S.18 would go a long way toward making South Carolina’s roads safer. But the Senate version of the bill would save more lives still, so we hope the Judiciary Committee will restore the tougher version, and that the full House will pass this. Every day’s delay puts more innocent lives at risk.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston