As much as the coronavirus crisis has impacted business and finance and stands to do so further, there will be recovery. Markets will recover. People will recover.
Before it’s lost in the March translation, let’s look at an important measure of economic health from the world of small business, the backbone of the economy. The news comes from the National Federation of Independent Business.
Small business owners expressed higher levels of optimism in February with the NFIB Optimism Index moving up 0.2 points to 104.5 — a reading that’s among the top 10% in survey’s 46-year history. Those expecting better business conditions increased, and job creation and openings improved as well. Real sales expectations declined, as did capital expenditure and inventory plans.
“The small business economic expansion continued its historic run in February, as owners remained focused on growing their businesses in this supportive tax and regulatory environment,” NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg said.
State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “Small business optimism has been historically strong for a while now, and, hopefully, our members will continue to add jobs and grow their businesses.”
While this measure stands to be greatly impacted in March by the coronavirus fallout, February reports of better business conditions in the next six months improved 8 points, to a net 22%, according to the survey. The NFIB Uncertainty Index fell one point in February to 80. Those who say it is a good time to expand dipped 2 points to 26%.
Of particular note is the news about jobs.
As reported in NFIB’s monthly report, small business owners added an average of 0.43 workers per firm, but finding qualified workers remained the top issue with 25% reporting this as their number one problem, 2 points below August’s record high. Twenty-five percent of the owners selected “finding qualified labor” as their top business problem, far more than those citing either taxes or regulations.
Historically high percentages of owners said they planned to raise worker compensation. Seasonally adjusted, a net 36% reported raising compensation (unchanged) and a net 19% plan to do so in the coming months, down 5 points from January. Eight percent cited labor costs as their top problem.
“Firms will likely continue offering improved compensation to attract and retain qualified workers as the labor market remains highly competitive,” Dunkelberg said. “Compensation levels will hold firm unless the economy weakens substantially as owners do not want to lose the workers that they already have.”
Dunkelberg qualifies the report with this statement: “February was another historically strong month for the small business economy, but it’s worth noting that nearly all of the survey’s responses were collected prior to the recent escalation of the coronavirus outbreak and the Federal Reserve rate cut. Business is good, but the coronavirus outbreak remains the big unknown.”
The coronavirus is negatively impacting the economy and with it the optimism and reality for small business. But even in uncertain times, there is a need for qualified people to fill jobs that are available. Continuing efforts to meet employment needs will be a high priority in the wake of the coronavirus.
