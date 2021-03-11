Nearly six years after Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun and use it to kill nine people in Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, little has been done to improve the administration of national background checks required when purchasing a gun from a licensed federal firearms dealer. Congress has another chance to correct this failure and should do so without delay.
The Enhanced Background Checks Act reintroduced March 2 by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., would help close the so-called “Charleston loophole” that allowed Mr. Roof to purchase his firearm when the federal background check was not completed within three business days. Mr. Clyburn’s bill would expand that narrow window by giving law enforcement 10 business days to complete a background check. If the review is not finished in that time, the purchaser could ask for a faster review to start an FBI investigation, The Post and Courier’s Thomas Novelly reported.
The three-day time frame played a central role in Mr. Roof’s ability to purchase his weapon. There also was a clerical error in how his arrest on a misdemeanor drug charge was reported, making it difficult to find the police incident report. An examiner sent faxes to several law enforcement agencies in South Carolina, but none of the requests for the report went to the correct agency. A larger but still reasonable window to review purchases could have given officials enough time to overcome these mistakes and complete a proper background check.
The Second Amendment is a cherished part of the Constitution, and millions of Americans enjoy the benefits of responsible gun ownership. But as the Roof case tragically demonstrated, we need commonsense reform when it comes to gun purchases. In 2019, almost 3,000 guns were sold to people with criminal records, mental illnesses and other circumstances that should have disqualified them from purchasing a firearm. They were able to buy the guns because of the inability to complete background checks within three days, according to Mr. Clyburn’s office. Since 1998, the “Charleston loophole” has put more than 75,000 guns into the hands of prohibited gun owners. That’s an unacceptable risk to our public safety.
Gun purchases surged in 2020, putting additional pressure on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System that verifies a purchaser’s eligibility to buy a gun.
The legislation also would require the comptroller general to submit periodic reports to Congress analyzing the extent to which the law has stopped ineligible purchases. And it calls for the attorney general to provide Congress with an analysis of the law’s impact on the safety of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. Both requirements would provide helpful data and ensure the act is working as intended.
Extending the legal deadline for reviewing a gun purchase would provide another tool to protect Americans from gun violence. The legislation previously passed the House and likely will get through the Democratic-controlled House again. It faces a less certain fate in the Senate, where it could use the support of South Carolina Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. The bill deserves full congressional support.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston