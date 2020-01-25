South Carolina owns about 1,300 elementary, middle and high schools, which educate 750,000 children — some quite well, others horribly.
On Jan. 21, state senators began debates on a bill aimed at improving those schools. S.419 is not the sweeping education reform that House members have portrayed it to be but rather, as Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree told his colleagues, a package of needed updates to existing education laws with a few important reforms added in.
Unfortunately, some senators seem more interested in subsidizing private schools than improving the schools we own. When Mr. Hembree urged senators not to amend the bill with their favorite education proposals, Sen. Tom Davis politely objected, noting that it would be akin to “legislative malpractice” not to try to attach his proposal to pay for children to attend private rather than public schools.
The alternative justifications for proposals to throw tax money at private schools are 1) that poor parents should be allowed the same “choices” about their children’s education as well-off parents and 2) that private schools are inherently superior to public schools.
The first argument is sort of like saying that poor people deserve the same “choice” as wealthy people to live in million-dollar mansions, and that the taxpayers have an obligation to pay for those choices. That’s a philosophical question that we reject — and that the lawmakers who support school vouchers surely would reject.
But the second argument isn’t philosophical, and it isn’t accurate. There is no question that some private schools do a better job than some public schools. Maybe they would still do a better job even if they had to accept all students, as public schools do, rather than cherry picking the ones they want; we just don’t know.
There’s also no question, though, that some private schools do an awful job. And there’s good reason to believe that if we promised to send them a supply of pre-paid students, a lot of new private schools would crop up that would do an awful job. Frankly, we’ve seen a few such examples with charter schools — and the fact that the state has been unable and the Legislature has been unwilling to stop funding failing charters underscores the likelihood that a lot of taxpayer money would be squandered — and a lot of students sacrificed — if South Carolina paid private-school tuition for any students who wanted it.
Mr. Davis said he needs to offer his private-school choice bill as an amendment to S.419 because the Senate has agreed to debate that bill, and he can’t get the Senate to agree to debate bills to divert tax money from public schools to private schools. But if he can’t get the Senate to agree to debate such a bill, he also can’t stop a filibuster aimed at killing such a bill. Or killing a perfectly good bill that has been amended to include it.
That might be just fine with the teacher group SC for Ed, which is determined to kill S.419 because it doesn’t include everything its members want, it does include a few things they don’t want — or perhaps that they don’t understand — and they weren’t allowed to write the first draft of the bill.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston