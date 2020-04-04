Amid the coronavirus crisis, consumers have found certain products to be in very short supply. While consumers can wait for resupplies of toilet tissue, bread, bottled water and other products, the patient needing blood cannot wait.
Blood in many places in the country is in short supply as drives have been canceled and fewer individuals are coming in to donate. Some of the problem, such as with drives, are logistical, but lack of donations is certainly being influenced by uncertainty about the health crisis in which we find ourselves.
“It’s not due to more COVID-19 patients needing blood products. Rather, it’s a lack of donations coming in,” said Dr. Justin Kreuter, transfusion medicine specialist with Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, in a report via Tribune News Service.
“Our collections have really plummeted because of the concerns about being out in the community,” he said. “We’re used to living at a one-to two-week blood inventory. Now a lot of the country is living at a one-to two-day inventory and it’s challenging to look at what our future holds.”
Kreuter said the urgent need for blood is unlike shortages in the past. To get past this and through the summer months, when the blood supply is historically low, it’s crucial that healthy, eligible donors give blood donation a chance and make it a habit.
“We’re going to need a massive turnout from people who have not donated or have not donated for a long time to come out and donate. It’s going to be something that persists beyond just this week. It’s going to persist throughout this whole pandemic. Patients are still going to need cancer treatment. Patients are still going to need emergent open-heart surgery. Premature babies are still going to be born, and we really want to still give them that chance at life,” he said.
To be clear: Health experts say there is no danger of contracting COVID-19 via a blood donation and the virus is not transmitted to patients via blood donations.
Locally, we have been fortunate that since 1974 the Regional Medical Center’s Blood Assurance Program has enjoyed great community support. The program includes RMC’s Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It is one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.
To date, the RMC program has an adequate supply of blood, but RMC Lab Director Charlie Jenkins is not taking anything for granted.
“Blood is a precious resource that we are always in need of. Yes, we are in a critical time period on that. With our Blood Assurance Program, people can be scheduled to have their blood collected in-house,” Jenkins said.
And a blood shortage being experienced by the Red Cross as the primary clearinghouse for the nation’s blood supply can have impact locally.
Jenkins said RMC can have needs beyond what its blood bank can supply. “We get our units from Red Cross also, and I’ve already seen communications where Red Cross is already making plans on how to deal with this nationwide stresser. So I’m sure we will be greatly appreciative of everything that we can get.”
Jenkins expressed appreciation for all blood donors, who are honored during an appreciation banquet each year.
“Every donor is worth their weight in gold, if not more. From a unit of blood, that potentially could reach out and affect three different patient lives ... It’s important to have it. We truly love our repeat donors who have come in. And it does help out either somebody in the community, somebody that you may know, or even a family member or yourself. There’s always a need and we greatly appreciate the way the community supports this hospital here.”
The RMC Blood Donor Center’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment to donate blood or to ask about a blood drive, individuals can contact the donor center at 803-395-2419.
— The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg