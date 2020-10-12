It is outrageous that we find ourselves in this situation.
With (less than) four weeks before Election Day, record numbers of South Carolinians planning to cast absentee ballots by mail and thousands having already done so, the U.S. Supreme Court changed the voting requirements — again — ruling this past Monday evening that we do in fact have to include a witness signature with our mail-in ballots.
It’s the fourth reversal — sixth if you include the fact that we had a temporary change for the June primaries. And it’s still technically possible that the order keeping the signature requirement in place could be changed yet again: Although the high court essentially overturned the 4th Circuit Court’s order overturning a three-judge panel’s order overturning a lower court judge’s order overturning state law (which she had temporarily overturned for the primaries), that decision was itself a temporary one, to maintain the status quo until the 4th Circuit can hear the case on its merits. Which it might or might not do before Nov. 3.
Although critics will note that the Monday ruling was about which temporary position the courts should take, the fact is that judges at any level consider the likely outcome of a case when they decide whether to issue temporary orders. And the Supreme Court by its unanimous order has implied that the law doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution — which is the only legitimate reason for a court to overturn it.
It’s tempting to blame the courts for this mess. But each court has moved quickly to resolve the matter; each one simply reached a different legal conclusion.
We don’t want to believe that this dizzying whirlwind of flip-flopping court rulings is the outcome of a cynical effort by Republican party officials to inject confusion into the election process, in hopes of discouraging people from trying to vote.
What we do believe — in fact, what we know for certain — is that we wouldn’t be in this situation if the Legislature had eliminated the witness requirement. As we have argued for months, the requirement is of no use, since all election officials check is whether a signature is present — not whether it’s the valid signature of an actual human being.
When the Legislature returns to work in January, we need to insist that it eliminate this unnecessary requirement, and make permanent the temporary law it passed last month to allow all registered voters to cast an absentee ballot.
That’s January, though. For now, we reiterate what we said after U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs’ initial ruling: If you’re mailing in your absentee ballot or hand-delivering the completed ballot to election officials, get someone besides yourself to sign the envelope. Without a second signature on the back of your envelope, your ballot will not be counted.
We can’t be 100% certain what will be required by the time the ballots are counted, but there is no possibility that you will be penalized for having an extra signature that isn’t needed.
The fact is that nearly everyone in this state is capable of getting that signature without exposing themselves or others to COVID-19 infection. For those rare exceptions, the state Democratic Party and others who brought the lawsuit could pull together a program where people can have a volunteer come to their home and sign their envelope, perhaps from afar. And they should.
And again, just to be clear: You do need that signature. You do not, however, need a signature if you cast an in-person absentee ballot. Then, you just need to show up at one of the locations your county election commission has opened, with a picture ID, plenty of patience and your mask — to keep yourself and others safe.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston