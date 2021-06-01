With the continuing unavailability of drugs for lethal injection, South Carolina leaders have decided to move ahead with executions after a 10-year delay. To do so, lawmakers will give death row inmates a choice between the electric chair or newly formed firing squad, though lethal injection will remain the state’s preferred method of execution.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the legislation that forces death row inmates to make the choice, but just when or if executions can resume is unclear. Two inmates who have exhausted their appeals immediately sued, saying they can’t be electrocuted or shot since they were sentenced under a prior law that made lethal injection the default execution method if an inmate rejects the electric chair.
The continuing delays are unacceptable if the state is to have capital punishment. As McMaster said via Twitter: “The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law.”
The death penalty is the ultimate punishment for the worst criminals.
We must be certain, with a defense being vigorously mounted for accused criminals, that guilt is established. After it is, at present, a flawed legal process allows those sentenced to death to remain on death row for decades as appeal after appeal is filed. That’s not the way the process should work. Capital cases should receive top priority, getting a thorough and complete review. And they should be handled quickly.
Appeals should be prioritized. Last-minute stays, as a matter of routine, are as inexcusable as the years it takes from sentencing to execution.
Recent years have seen the problem grow more pronounced.
Executions and new death sentences have been declining in South Carolina and across the United States. South Carolina has not executed anyone since May 6, 2011.
The complication has been in the method: use of lethal injection.
States have been unable to obtain drugs because pharmaceutical companies that compounded them in the past have received a great deal of outside pressure to end the practice.
Without the drugs, states have had no way of executing inmates on death row unless, as in South Carolina, they choose to die by electrocution.
While lethal injection remains the most acceptable method of administering capital punishment, complications surrounding the process should not mean capital punishment is non-existent.
Still, he method of execution is not the primary problem.
Until we change the legal procedures surrounding capital cases, the death penalty is not even very good as societal retribution. Too many times there is sympathy for the person being executed as the stories of the victims are deep in the past. The victims, let us remember, are not around to tell their stories. Their family and friends are punished as cases drag on and on.
Call punishment by death or life in prison with no chance to get out nothing but retribution if you will, but time it is for people to pay the price for their actions.
If the electric chair and firing squads are the only certain methods of execution available in South Carolina, use them.