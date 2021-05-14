A lot has been said about former University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen’s commencement speech, which included a plagiarized passage and the wrong name for the school. That performance led to his resignation on Wednesday.
But last Friday was never supposed to be about a university president.
Graduating from college is an effort years in the making, with some working toward that day from the time they are in elementary school. There are students — well, alumni now — for whom earning a degree is their highest honor.
While it’s unfortunate that their day was overshadowed, we’d like to extend a thumbs up to all who receive their degrees this month, whether it’s at the University of South Carolina or the University of California. And we’d be remiss not to mention all those who walked across the stage and turned their tassels at Erskine College, Lander University and Piedmont Technical College. Congratulations to you all!
Feeling a little unsettled? Well, it’s probably not gas. There doesn’t seem to be too much of it to go around right now.
After a malware attack took down Colonial Pipeline, the major artery for fuel across the Southeast, worried motorists topped off tanks and filled red cans, paint buckets, even grocery bags for fear they might have to go a day without gas. This turned a hiccup into near-calamity, leaving stations running on empty.
While more than a few of you would perhaps offer a different digit to these dastardly digital delinquents and panicky purchasers, we instead give these acts a shared downward-facing thumb.
At the same time, there were people who exercised calm and saw no need to fill up. There were hard-working engineers whose diligence brought the pipeline back online Wednesday. There were even government officials who sought to bring calm and ease the regulatory burden on transporting fuel in hopes of alleviating some of the short-term problem.
To all those that did their part, we aim that opposable digit to the sky. Now we all look forward to the gas situation getting back to normal. Or, in the words of Caslen (or was it Alka Seltzer?):
“Plop, plop, fizz, fizz
“Oh, what a relief it is!”