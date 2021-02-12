Of course your point of view is the correct one, right? At least, that is, we all tend to believe that. At least initially. Plenty of times that proves to be the case, but sometimes new information comes along, either through reading or civil discourse, and we can and do change our views.
That’s why we yet believe a robust Viewpoints page with differing points of view on issues and politics is healthy. Whether you lean left or right of center, there’s no harm and perhaps some benefit to reading and grasping a writer’s — or editorial cartoonist’s, for that matter — perspective that doesn’t match your own. Heaven forbid, but in the course of trying to gain an understanding of others’ views we might change our own view — as if that’s necessarily a bad thing.
All of this is shared simply to give a thumbs up to the readers who can and do appreciate the fact that we carry a variety of viewpoints on this page, even the ones they might not agree with.
People who want a one-sided editorial page should probably supplant their daily community newspaper of record with specialty publications that match their views and political leanings.
Really, you can treat the columns — syndicated and local guest-written columns — the way you handle your TV viewing habits. If you don’t care for CNN, change the channel. Don’t care for Fox? Again, change the channel. No one’s forcing anyone to submit to listening to Don Lemon or Tucker Carlson.
Similarly, if you don’t care for, say, Kathleen Parker’s or Star Parker’s writing then please, as soon as you look at the page and see her face, just bypass it and read someone else. Of course, you could read her and see if you still don’t care for her view. But be careful. You might find that she and others you don’t typically align with might have a valid point or two to make.
OK, then. Let’s move onto something else and give a big ole thumbs up to the folks who are working tirelessly to get vaccinations in the arms of those willing and ready to do some real battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
We add to the list a thumbs up to all of you who are lining up for a dose as soon as it’s available.
Again, we’ve heard no reports and seen no evidence of people sprouting tails, wings or any other strange goings-on after getting a vaccination.