If you read the editor’s column in this past Saturday’s Weekender, you should know not to look for any candidate endorsements in this space.
It’s been a longstanding policy here not to endorse candidates. Now, sometimes we will toss our support behind ballot initiatives and certainly we can and do weigh in on the actions and decisions of those who hold elected office. But when it comes to the candidates on the ballot, we figure you’ve been informed by our efforts to present the candidates’ stances on issues. We also figure you’ve been inundated sufficiently with TV commercials, roadside signs and mailers.
There is one thing we do endorse when it comes to the every election, however, and that is the need for every registered voter to cast a ballot.
This election season has shaped up to be quite an interesting one in many ways, not the least of which is how the pandemic led to widespread and record-breaking absentee voting in this state and across the nation. In fact, we suspect a good many of you have already voted and by now are casting your eyes somewhere else for something to read. You already voted, you already know who you support.
But more than that, you already know the importance of voting — even if the electoral college system is a bit, shall we say, wonky.
Voting is your right. Voting is your privilege. Much more than that, it is your duty. We say as much every year and simply cannot emphasize it enough.
We understand it is easy to become cynical about the election process and begin to think they’re all looking out for themselves, that there’s not much difference between opponents or that your vote doesn’t really count. Try tucking that away, though, because it can make it all too easy to then settle into a misguided state of mind and cause you to disenfranchise yourself.
Imagine, if you will, living in a country where you have no choices, no say, no vote and realize how fortunate you are.
Vote. It matters. After you vote, stay informed, stay engaged and even consider becoming engaged yourself if you think you can bring something to the table, whether on the grassroots level or higher.