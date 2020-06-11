You know what they say about opinions. “Everybody’s got one,” Or something along those lines, and sometimes with a tad more colorful language to illustrate the point.
We certainly don’t want to stand in the way of people’s opinions, but will readily admit we have serious concerns about people who are more engaged in the spread of conspiracy theories and simplistic opinion than they are in speaking on the basis of facts and science.
COVID-19 is not just like the flu. And we’re not all just going to get it, the implication being that there’s no need for masks, social distancing or anything precautionary.
The reactions some have to the stories we have published about the pandemic are downright disturbing at times. We have been accused of just trying to sell newspapers, spread fear or being party to some sort of conspiracy designed to wreck the economy and bring down the president.
Look, this is way more serious than the rumors that circulated about why Paul McCartney was the only Beatle out of step and barefoot on the cover of the Abbey Road album.
This pandemic is a serious health concern. Do the numbers not reflect that? Are they, in your view, cooked numbers? Is there not evidence right here in South Carolina and Greenwood that our general lax approach to the pandemic — going out in public without masks, gathering in large groups on the lake’s sandbar and the like — that we are having a tremendous increase in cases?
Does it not matter that hospital beds are being filled by coronavirus patients, crowding out people with other ailments? Does it not matter that people are dying or do you subscribe to the notion that it’s OK to essentially weed out the weak? Would you feel the same way if it were your loved one deeply ill in the hospital or lying in the funeral home? Is there a magic number in your mind that’s OK in terms of how many get sick or die?
It’s true. We all have opinions and are entitled to them. But we are also entitled to and expected to look at the facts. You want to believe we did not put a man on the moon and instead cling to the notion that it was all a Hollywood-esque and politically-driven stunt? Or would you rather see the evidence and the science that disproves such an opinion?
Here’s an opinion. Respect other people’s personal space and their choice to practice the guidelines recommended in order to avoid the spread of the virus. And get this. They’re not being selfish. If they’re wearing a mask, they actually are trying to ensure that, if they are asymptomatic, they are putting you at less risk of getting sick when as strangers you come across each other’s paths.
Oh, and one more thing. If you’re among those who think it must be a slow news day when we report on area restaurants closing down because employees have the coronavirus instead of viewing the reporting as relevant health-related news, please be sure you pay absolutely no attention to the DHEC health rating on restaurant doors and walls as you enter because, obviously, you don’t really care what what you might subject yourself to when you dine out.