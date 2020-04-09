Work or home.
Seems simple enough, right?
Yes. And no.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order that puts South Carolina mostly in line with other states’ stay-at-home orders still allows for too much interaction in public places. You don’t have to drive around to witness this; others are sufficiently posting photos and commentary on Facebook.
It’s true, we don’t want or need a wholesale shutdown of the state and commerce as unemployment is already through the roof as a result of layoffs necessitated by the arrival of COVID-19, but those that can — even if they’re not on the nonessential list — should either shut down or put into place stringent safeguards for their employees and the public.
Also true is that enforcing the governor’s orders will be close to impossible in most instances.
We can only hope that those businesses that are operating as usual or implementing safeguards. Small businesses can more easily control foot traffic and practice CDC-recommended safety measures among themselves. But what about large manufacturers that depend on people’s ability to interact more closely? Are they checking employees’ temperatures on arrival? Is it even humanly possible to sanitize assembly lines and workspaces that do not normally operate under such sterile conditions?
Many, if not most churches have already begun conducting services via live feeds that allow congregants to participate safely from home. Yet, they do not have to do that. McMaster’s list of essentials includes attending religious services.
Here again, we can only hope the hierarchy of most churches and synagogues will put their faith in God without testing Him by allowing large gatherings. Here again is when people should pray as if all depends on God, but work as if all depends on them, and that means use common sense, wash hands and stay home. Gather via the internet, not only for religious services, but also for Sunday School and small-group gatherings. The day will come when the doors can reopen and welcome the flocks’ return.
Gov. McMaster’s order alone will not tamp down the curve and be a cure-all. We all have a responsibility to do what is right. For ourselves, for our families, for our co-workers and for strangers.