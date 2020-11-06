Patriotic thumbs are aimed high for those of you who ventured out the door to the mailbox, to the elections office and to the polls to vote during this election season. Make it a habit, not just something you do because only one or two particular candidates have your passions flowing.
You get an additional thumbs up if you engaged in your civil duty to vote while yet being civil about it. The division in this country is palpable and oft distasteful, at the very least. Let’s agree that we will not and should not agree on all issues, but that we should respect each other and each other’s views.
Remember President Reagan’s famous “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” speech? If not, you can find it on YouTube.
We refer to that significant moment in history, which led to the razing of the Berlin wall separating East and West Germany to remind candidates in our area, our fair state and our democratic Republic to remove their political signs and banners in the election aftermath.
Sure, so long as ballots are yet being counted we expect to see Trump/Pence and Biden/Harris signs dotting the landscape. We even expect to see Urban Mitchell and Matthew Miller signs in Greenwood, and Trey Edwards and Santana Delano Freeman signs in Abbeville, where runoff elections will take place.
But the rest who have neatly wrapped up their campaigns and can claim victory or loss should quickly turn to fall cleaning of the landscape.
The signs are a bit of an eyesore, especially when they get knocked down by wind or run over by roadside mowers, and they might only serve to exacerbate preexisting divisiveness. Granted, personal property owners might opt to leave signs up in their yards as an in-your-face, my-candidate-won message, but c’mon, man.
If you are diligently working on sign and literature cleanup, we give you an all-American thumbs up. If not, you know where the thumb’s pointed.