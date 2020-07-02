Have you been outside the state yet during the COVID-19 pandemic? If you ventured into our sister Carolina and made any stops, you no doubt noticed the prevalence of face masks worn by customers and employees alike.
Return to the Palmetto State and you are quickly reminded how much of a laissez faire approach we, as a state, take to the CDC’s recommendation. While Gov. Henry McMaster, with his deep background in law, correctly contends a mask mandate is largely unenforceable, it would probably prove helpful if he would issue such a mandate. It could be accompanied by the threat of a sizable fine that might serve as a necessary incentive. Heck, even cities across the state have opted to mandate masks in an effort to flatten the curve and protect lives.
And then there is this. A mask mandate would seem to dovetail well with the Palmetto Priority Pledge, a joint effort the governor backed along with the state Restaurant and Lodging Association, the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
True, not every person who chooses not to wear a mask would be caught, which gives rise to the unenforceable theory, but then again how many people get away with not wearing a seat belt or texting while driving? How many don’t get caught and fined for throwing trash along our state’s roads and highways? So yes, we’d be giving law enforcement something else to watch out for, but a little prevention could go a long way in tamping down our rising number of cases in South Carolina.
Here we are in July, about to embark on a weekend that is typically filled with large gatherings in celebration of this country’s independence, and our numbers are escalating at alarming rates. Our death rate is climbing right along the same path. We find ourselves wondering what the summer will hold and whether in the fall we will see a return to in-person school and our favorite pastime, football. We wonder if spring and summer events that were delayed until the fall will take place or be postponed till 2021.
Yet, rather than help make all that possible, far too many of us continue — in what we think is true American independence form — thumb our collective noses at the CDC and, frankly, at each other.
Why a mask? Will something so simple really do anything to bring down the number of cases? The answer is yes. It’s not just an educated guess; there’s science to back it up. And lest you forget, the mask you wear potentially protects the people you come in contact with. It’s not really designed to protect you as much as it is to protect the other person. Thus, the reason for mutual respect. A handshake does not work out too well when only one hand is extended just as the mask does not work out too well when only one person is wearing it.
One more thought on the mask-wearing concept. If you really don’t think the mask matters, by all means, next time you have to visit the hospital for an operation, please tell your anesthesiologist or surgeon they can dispense with their face masks.
During Wednesday’s press conference on COVID-19, in which the record-setting number of cases and deaths was highlighted, McMaster referenced a song by The Lovin’ Spoonful, “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind.” Rather than make up his mind to issue a statewide mandate to wear masks, he issued what equated to a stern warning to residents to make up their minds to take the virus seriously, especially during this Fourth of July weekend. He intimated that not doing so could very well cripple fall football, concerts and other crowd-gathering activities. Let’s hope he doesn’t mimic President Trump in a statement he made during the early onset of the coronavirus and reference another song by that rock group. “Do You Believe in Magic” is a great song, but that’s not how the pandemic will recede.
Crossing the borders on entering the Palmetto State, perhaps the signage should be changed to read “Welcome to South Carolina: Where freedom was heralded with the first shot at Fort Sumter and now is home of the great mask-erade.” A bit wordy, but true.