South Carolina has seen a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths the past couple of weeks, bringing the state ever closer to 80,000 confirmed cases and closer to 1,500 confirmed deaths.
All the while, state and local leadership is grappling with what role it should play in bringing those numbers down. And all the while, people seem to be in two columns, those who resist any government mandates or rules, even those issued by private business, and those who favor regulations and welcome government involvement.
Of course, there are those on the outer fringes who believe the coronavirus is real, but chalk it up to a plandemic orchestrated for one purpose or another and those who think it’s an absolute hoax. But we’ll leave the fringes where they are for now and simply address the issue of mask mandates. Yes, again.
There are government-mandated ordinances in place across South Carolina to require the wearing of face masks or coverings in public spaces and there are, as is the case in Greenwood County, messages to encourage people to wear masks. Even Gov. Henry McMaster is more vocal in urging South Carolinians to wear masks — all while pushing public schools to go full speed ahead and open. But he’s stopped short of issuing a statewide mandate, something even our neighbor to the south, Alabama, did earlier this month.
While we yet wish the Greenwood city and county governments had gotten together on the issue, it is clear that both at least put stock in what health experts are saying: wearing a mask can and will protect other people from the wearer’s air and moisture particles that would otherwise be airborne. The city puts a little incentive into mask wearing through its mandate that can result in a fine for violators while the county is resolute in strongly encouraging people to wear masks.
So, where does this take us?
Simply to the point of again urging people to abide by mandates, resolutions and heed the urgings to wear masks, maintain 6-foot social distancing in public, wash hands frequently. Try to find it in your hearts to do this for others, if not for yourselves. Try to think of wear a mask like wearing a seat belt, putting a child in a car seat, setting aside your right to smoke to abide by rules against smoking in public and private buildings and their grounds.
Those wearing masks are doing so because they care about the health and well-being of others, of you, and they believe it’s the responsible thing to do. If you haven’t done so yet, please show them the same courtesy.