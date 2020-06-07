There are plenty of opinions and points to be made. And, at the end of the day when all those opinions and points are dropped in a bucket, you could draw just about any one of them out and find something you agree with.
The nation took to the streets in the days since the unwarranted killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests in larger cities, such as Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New Orleans and New York probably captured the most television time. But South Carolina was no different. Smaller crowds of protesters, certainly, but the protests came to Charleston, to Florence, to Columbia, to Greenville, to Laurens and Greenwood.
For the most part, the protests were well-orchestrated peaceful events to shed light on racial injustice and police brutality. These events were and are part of a national movement to effect change, to remove racial disparities in how people of color are often treated differently by law enforcement.
But then something went wrong in a handful of cases.
The message was mangled by people who burned and looted. Whether they were locals or outsiders matters, but only to some degree. The sad truth is they were inciting violence and looking out only for themselves when it came to what they could steal from the stores. Locals who burned and looted were worse because they were laying destruction to their own neighborhoods, destroying businesses and the livelihoods of their neighbors, the owners of the corner store they would frequent.
Opinion: The protests alone were justified. Counter opinion: So was the looting and burning; it was symbolic and drew attention to the message.
Here in Greenwood there was a protest on Tuesday. Its focus was primarily centered on George Floyd’s death, but the organizers, who have frequented the city with demands that the city police department be reformed and that Chief Gerald Brooks and others on the force be terminated.
The city’s council and manager might well have aligned with protesters in support of the overarching national message regarding George Floyd, but their relationship with the organizers, who were again issuing their demands pertaining to local law enforcement, might have made it difficult to join the movement at the Uptown fountain — at least in person.
Opinion: City management was right to hold to carry on with their day-to-day jobs and hold to their various appointments, preventing them from attending the protest. Note: Those who did not attend said they would certainly consider attending other events, as their schedules allowed. Counter opinion: They should have set aside their differences, if any, with organizers and showed up to support the George Floyd issue and Chief Brooks.
Ahead of Tuesday’s protests rumors were running rampant on social media that busloads of people were being brought in to join the effort. Worse, rumors were flying that there would be violence, windows smashed, businesses looted and possibly burned.
Some business owners in the Uptown district knew these were rumors that might have no element of truth to them. Understandably, especially in light of the coverage around the nation, they had concerns. While they likely trusted law enforcement was ready to handle any situation, some erred on the side of caution by putting away their stock and locking up early. And most left the Uptown area. But some people might question whether the business owners erred on the side of caution or jumped to the conclusion that their businesses were at risk.
Opinion: Business owners should have stayed in support of the main message and trusted all would go well; locking up sends the wrong message. Counter opinion: Business owners were right to do what they thought best in protecting their livelihoods, already affected by the economic punch delivered by the pandemic, because if the rumors turned out to be true, could there be any real guarantee their businesses would be protected?
Here’s one opinion about Tuesday’s protest that we find we can agree on, and it was clearly stated by Linda Edwards, a longtime member of City Council.
Edwards said she is open to dialog with the protesters, but with one caveat: “Let’s sit down and talk, but don’t make demands. You are not going to get anywhere with demands.”
Protests have a way of bringing issues to the forefront. Dialog — meaningful dialog and compromise — has a way of bringing about change. When people bring a list of demands to the table, the result all too often can be the distance between the two sides of the table grows wider, listening and compromise fall by the wayside.