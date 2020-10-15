In case you have quit paying attention, you should know that South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to fluctuate. In many ways we seem to be doing better, but then we approach the thousand-case mark and hover in the 800s and 700s.
What does this mean? What does this portend for the state? For the Lakelands?
Take a look across the lake at Presbyterian College and see if that school’s latest news gives cause for any concern. A small college in Clinton, which is attended by students from Greenwood and the Lakelands in general, PC this week pulled the plug on in-person classes because of a scary spike in cases.
From our Tuesday front page story: “On Sunday, staff members decided to move to students taking classes solely online for two weeks, said Stacy Dyer, the college’s director of media relations. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the college was reporting 49 active COVID-19 cases, with 71 total cases since they started counting in August.”
This is not the time to let up on CDC guidelines and precautions. This is not the time to relax and get a false sense that we are emerging from the pandemic in South Carolina.
In fact, this might well be the time to double down on handwashing, mask-wearing, physical distancing and the like. Perhaps we can accept that these very steps have a direct correlation to any progress we have made toward reining in COVID-19 in this state. Thus, the more we practice these measures the more likely we are to see the number of cases and related deaths descend.