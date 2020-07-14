You’re heading out the door to do a bit of shopping. Or maybe meet a friend for lunch.
You grab your wallet or pocketbook, car keys, shopping list and go. Did you forget one other item? That’s right. Add a “mask” to your daily must-haves, at least when you head into Greenwood’s city limits. You might even consider doing what a lot of people are doing and keep a mask in your car, in case you do rush out of the house too quickly. We’ve even seen masks hanging from rearview mirrors, edging out the hanging scented pine tree air fresheners.
Greenwood City Council last week mandated the wearing of masks or facial coverings when entering food service and retail businesses. The ordinance went into effect Monday. It’s a fairly easy-to-follow and sensible ordinance. Each of us wearing masks — including employees of city establishments — serves to protect each other from the spread of the coronavirus.
What doesn’t make sense, however, is some of the responses to the ordinance we have read.
How can you eat (or drink) while wearing a mask? Well, clearly whoever is asking that question did not bother reading the details of the ordinance. Sure, you could filter your beverage through your mask, if so inclined, but eating would be difficult. But no one expects people to keep the nose and mouth covered with a mask while dining.
The idea is that while you are in a restaurant you will wear the mask until seated. True, there remains a risk of the virus being spread among unmasked diners, but at least while milling around or standing in line waiting to be seated, everyone will be safer. You can wear the mask while seated, placing your order and up until the meal arrives, if you wish. That might be even safer. Best bet? Eat outdoors.
But the comments that really struck a painful chord with us came from those people suggesting a boycott of city businesses. We suspect a good many of them are some of the very people who readily get behind #shoplocal and #teamgreenwood campaigns in support of area businesses, especially those that are locally owned and operated.
We are yet scratching our heads trying to understand these folks. If you’re dead set against wearing a mask, that’s your call, but why punish the businesses? While likely true that many business owners endorse the concept of wearing masks, especially as the state’s virus numbers continues an upward trend, they are not the ones who imposed the emergency ordinance. If you really feel like punishing anyone, do it come election time.
You still have the option of curbside pickup from most of these businesses. You can order takeout and to-go meals from the restaurants. But to punish the very backbone of our area’s economy is not rational, nor is it logical.
But really, how darn difficult is it to wear a mask for the short time you are patronizing these places? Set aside your concerns about your rights being temporarily trampled, if that’s what you think, and consider the rights of others. They are entitled to be free of your blatant sharing of your droplets that might carry the coronavirus.