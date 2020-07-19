Animis Opibusque Parati
Prepared in mind and resources
Dum spiro spero
While I breathe I hope
These two phrases have been a part of South Carolina’s state seal since the late 1700s.
Maybe it’s time to change those.
We don’t seem all that prepared in mind to combat the novel coronavirus, but we certainly have resources at hand. But too many South Carolinians would rather get themselves all caught up in their individual rights, assert their independence, if you will, and stand firm in their belief that government cannot tell them what to do. It’s almost as if they are inspired by the secession and civil war, only now they want to rise up against their own local and state government instead of the feds.
Rather than prepare their minds and use the resources to protect others and themselves from COVID-19, they’d rather fight to the death for their rights to go out in public with a mask. Maybe they have some hand sanitizer they’re willing to give away. And hand soap.
Yes, in fighting a common-sense approach to combating COVID-19, the no-maskers are prepared in mind to thumb their collective noses at their fellow South Carolinians and, apparently, they are prepared to unnecessarily use valuable resources, such as hospital beds. Perhaps they are even willing to sacrifice other valuable resources, such as nurses and doctors who are also at risk by the very nature of their work.
And what about “While I breathe I hope?”
It’s a great motto, but right now while we are in public and breathing without benefit of a mask, we appear rather hopeless. Just look at the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported daily in our state. Look at the rising number of deaths. A record 69 deaths reported in one day’s DHEC report this past week, folks. We have far exceeded 60,000 cases in the Palmetto State and, rather than be viewed as the great vacation and retirement spot we love to tout ourselves as being, we are viewed as a veritable COVID-19 all-you-can-eat buffet.
Hey, if it’s coronavirus you want, you don’t even have to show up at 5 o’clock on the Grand Strand for the early bird special. Just flock to nearly anywhere in the state, ditch the mask and soak up the air you breathe. Because, by God, it’s your right and, well, the rights of others be damned because it’s all about your personal freedom, not personal responsibility to look out for the health and well-being of others.
While I breathe I hope? For what? Hope like heck you don’t get the virus, even though you’d stand a better chance if you and others wore a mask? Hope that it will, in fact, just magically disappear? Hope you don’t infect your spouse, your mother, your father, your grandmother, your grandfather?
Tell you what. While we breathe, we hope people in Greenwood County and all across the state will take this pandemic more seriously and just do the right thing: wear a mask in public, practice the 6-foot physical distance guideline and wash hands their hands. In short, prepare their minds and resources effectively for the good of all.
Otherwise, maybe we should change the motto to Dumb spiro spero.