Are we there yet?
How many of us asked that question of our parents when taking a long trip to see family or go on vacation? How many of us hear that now from our children or grandchildren?
It’s a question many of us would like to ask and, in turn, hear a resounding “yes!” when it comes to the question of whether we are at the true tail end of the pandemic. The reality is, it’s really too soon to say. Our numbers in South Carolina continue to fluctuate and the majority of students and teachers are heading back to schools this week.
The pandemic certainly has not come to an end, nor has our need to report on the impact it is having on our coverage area. We will continue such reporting so long as necessary, along with our other routine reporting that keeps readers up to date with vital news. And, of course, we will gladly share happier news. We welcome those tips as much as we welcome others.
We are nearly there, however, when it comes to the end of our Local News Fund campaign, which we have conducted in conjunction with the nonprofit, Local Media Foundation.
So many of you have believed enough in the work of the Index-Journal that you donated $25, $50, $75, $100 and even larger amounts to help support our coverage of COVID-19. Some of you have even made multiple donations during the course of the campaign.
It is no secret that newspapers nationwide have been struggling with reduced revenue streams even before the pandemic began. Reduced revenue has translated into significantly reduced newsroom staffing in many cities across the nation. Sadly, in some cases, it has meant the death of some community newspapers.
We certainly were not and are not the only business affected by the arrival of the novel coronavirus, but its arrival only exacerbated matters as other businesses reined in their advertising spending.
We were grateful to be able to join the Local Media Foundation’s mission of helping privately owned newspapers survive so they could serve their communities in reporting on COVID-19. And we are eternally grateful to those who donated. We knew, of course, that the funding mechanism and program supported by LMF would eventually have an expiration date.
As the coming week comes to a close, so too will the funding initiative. If some of you had been considering making a tax-deductible donation to our COVID-19 coverage, you still have time. You will find the link — givebutter.com/ijcovid19fund — on our website. We’d surely appreciate any extra push we can get as head into the final stretch of this campaign because we know that while the COVID-19 fundraising campaign itself is coming to an end, the need for reporting is not.
We’re not there yet.