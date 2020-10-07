Whether you are reading this in the traditional printed newspaper or on a smartphone, a laptop, tablet or desktop computer, you have before you a source of information that has served Greenwood and the surrounding area for 101 years.
Think about that a moment.
Sizes of newspapers have changed during the past century as have content and styles of writing. Newspapers have had to adapt to an array of changing landscapes as news and advertising have been affected by radio and television through the years all the way up to today’s rapidly changing digital world.
All along, the Index-Journal and other community newspapers have consciously sought to fulfill a relatively simple mission: provide information readers in their service area want and need. That’s what a newspaper and its value-added products are — information. Information comes in the form of advertising, news, features, sports coverage, opinion, entertainment and more.
While we and other papers have had to adjust and modify what they do and how they do it, that singular mission remains intact. And the waters have not been as easy to navigate as they were only a few decades ago. Advertising revenue has fallen off, the internet has led some people to think they should not have to pay for the services newspapers provide — that, despite the fact that people give no thought to paying for cable and satellite service, and internet service.
Nothing else, however, provides the level of information a community newspaper does. Sure, TV makes the occasional visit, more often than not when there is controversy or tragic news to share with viewers. Yes, Facebook can be a source of information, credibility aside. But a community daily is in the trenches each and every day, finding and telling the stories and sharing the news and information that affects readers’ everyday lives.
It’s not free, mind you, but it’s certainly a value for the buck when considering all that is delivered to your doorstep each day.
We and other newspapers are celebrating National Newspaper Week during the next several days. We hope you’ll celebrate with us by renewing your subscriptions and sharing with friends and neighbors why the IJ is an important part of your daily life.
We also hope you have been able to adjust right along with us as we have had to adapt to the pre-pandemic revenue downturn that was only exacerbated by COVID-19’s arrival. We, like so many businesses, have been affected greatly. But we are not shutting down, which is precisely what has happened in some communities. Instead, we are adapting and making changes that we believe will help us hold costs in line while yet serving our readers well and effectively.
One such adaptation was the introduction of the Index-Journal Weekender, which made its debut this past Saturday. Think of it as Saturday on steroids, a product that will serve you over the course of the two-day weekend. True, the so-called traditional Sunday paper is gone in the sense that it will not be delivered Sunday morning, but the Weekender brings you all of that content, plus fresh news and sports coverage that would have been contained only in a Saturday paper. And we have brought back the printed Monday newspaper.
Think of your relationship with the Index-Journal as a marriage, if you will. We might not agree on everything, we might not run a story or have an opinion you think we should, but like the couple who cannot agree on how the toothpaste is squeezed or the toilet paper rolls, the differences are not enough to cause us to split up.
Let’s laugh together, cry together, argue some, agree and disagree some, but let’s keep our relationship intact.