There’s no question that 2020 has given us all blurred vision, not 20/20 vision.
Who would have imagined that on Jan. 1 all the hopes, aspirations, dreams we had and even the resolutions we made would gladly be set aside for a return to 2019?
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a ripple effect on our entire lives. It hit much like an underwater earthquake that then launched the tsunami sweeping across 2020. In its path are thousands sick and thousands dead, jobs, economic ruin or near ruin, virtual meetings, working from home, schools and athletics in a state of upheaval, concerts canceled or done virtually, live theater and movie theaters darkened, festivals and other events canceled or postponed, weddings drastically changed or postponed, visits to favorite restaurants and bars all but nixed for months.
Heck, you can probably add dozens more items on your own to the above list, but you get the idea.
Then, just as many of us were hanging our hopes on a glimmer of light to shine as fall approaches, things seem to get worse. Sports is back. Wait. They boys of summer are spread out on the field, but only when on the field. Suddenly, America’s pastime is hit with COVID-19 and we have to wonder how a contact sport such as football can logically get played at any level, from high school to college to the pros.
And hurricane season fires up — greetings, Isaias — just to keep us on our toes. The pandemic was able to cancel and postpone many aspects of our lives, but apparently not hurricane season. Thanks a lot.
While most of us have been caught up in all the havoc the pandemic has caused and will yet cause, something else about 2020 comes to mind. It’s not tied to the pandemic, but it just seems to add to the strangeness of the year so far, at least in Greenwood County.
Reference here is made to the substantial leadership changes that took place. They were not launched by the pandemic, but no doubt some of those who left key posts this year are happy with their decision in the midst of the pandemic.
This year we saw the retirement of Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks, just as the summer temperatures began to climb along with the cases of COVID-19. Brooks has endured a good bit of heat in another sense in the past year, much of it undeserved. His leadership at GPD for nearly 30 years warrants thanks and appreciation.
Frank Wideman also retired from leading the Self Family Foundation for many years. He has been one of those consummate movers and shakers in the county for a long while, deeply involved and committed. We wish him well and thank him for how he has, often quietly, helped elicit positive changes here through the foundation’s support of others.
And we can think of no one better to take the reins from Wideman than Mamie Nicholson, who has been a fixture at the foundation for many years as well. She, too, is deeply and actively involved in and committed to this community.
Hurricane Katrina helped sweep Angelle LaBorde our way from New Orleans to head up the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, but after a long and good run here, she is headed south again. Just not that far south. Lexington, South Carolina is her next Chamber stop. She’s been a whirlwind go-getter during her time in Greenwood to the point that one would have thought this was her lifetime home.
The final chapter in her book titled “The Life and Times of a Librarian” has been read and so Prudence Taylor also retired. Her career is aptly bookended along Main Street, from the old library that now serves as the Veterans Center to the expansive domed library that stands along South Main Street.
Heather Simmons Jones resigned this summer as CEO of Greenwood Partnership Alliance amid some tumultuous times in her tenure, but she brought economic development skills here and was instrumental in a number of areas of growth. She was particularly keen on meeting the needs of existing industries and not being solely focused on bringing new ones on board.
The takeaway, you ask?
Essentially, the takeaway is that no matter if it’s a pandemic, a soured economy, multiple disruptions in basic daily lives or the departure of people we came to think of as fixtures where they worked and in what they did, we’ll get through this.
Not all will agree on the paths taken, but we will take paths and come through the other side. And in many cases, we suspect, we will actually come through better and stronger.