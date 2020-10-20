Whew! That’s done.
Today marks exactly two weeks before this election season comes to a close. Well, that is to say, until Election Day comes to a close at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The story itself will likely last quite a while with lingering ballot counting and as fraud claims are investigated and played out.
For our part, what’s done is the elections-related letters. Our goal was to have all submissions printed by today. That is to say, all submissions that met our 4 p.m. Oct. 14 deadline. And, despite the oddity that occurred this past weekend that ended with necessitating the addition of the Weekender Viewpoints page to Monday’s edition, we can proclaim “mission accomplished.”
We know some people will possibly still try to get a last-minute letter in, but that’s why we have such a seemingly strict letters policy that requires submissions well in advance of Election Day. Doing so allows us to process the letters and publish them a solid two weeks out from the election and let everyone clear their heads. It also helps ensure no last-minute attempts to drop a bomb on a campaign that gives no one on the receiving end time to respond.
Now that this aspect of the campaigning is over, we look forward to when the mean-spirited TV commercials and mailers will disappear. And we hope that by Monday, Nov. 9, all those campaign signs dotting the intersections, yards, roadsides and the like will also disappear.