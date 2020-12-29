Maybe you took a long break during Christmas that included not listening much to the news or reading the newspaper. Maybe you did not pay close attention, in that case, to how the number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths in the state have been making the summer numbers look mild — or almost mild.
Now that people have ventured back home from their holiday vacations and trips to be with family and friends, don’t look for a significant drop in those numbers, numbers that are already rather scary when taking into account DHEC’s report that came out right after Christmas and reflected two days’ totals, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day. Suffice it to say, the numbers are not the kind of gift any of us wants to have had under our tree.
So yes, the likelihood of even higher numbers in the coming days is great. That’s potentially hundreds of sick people and undoubtedly more deaths. That’s more hospital rooms and emergency rooms that will be dealing with COVID patients, and possibly at the expense of people with other medical needs. All as a prelude to mass vaccinations being rolled out. All as a prelude to what might take place around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
If you’re smart, you’ll treat this upcoming holiday in much the same way Time Square will be treating it. There will be no throngs of people shoulder to shoulder reveling in the streets ahead of and during the ball drop that welcomes 2021.
If ever there was a time to swear off the big parties that ultimately can lead to big morning-after headaches, this is it. Stay home with family you’ve been with or just that same small number of friends whose company you have been able to enjoy because you and they have been diligent in adhering to the CDC guidelines. But really, to be safest, stay home with family only to welcome 2021.
Celebrate the coming new year quietly, with reflection on how 2020 has been and with hope for how 2021 might yet be once vaccinations are fully deployed and we show signs of getting a real handle on this pandemic.
Don’t take unnecessary chances with 2021. The virus doesn’t magically go away on Jan. 1 any more than it was going to disappear right before Easter of this year.