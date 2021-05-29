If you owned a property with, say, four bathrooms that all needed significant renovation, would you bring someone in to price the project one bathroom at a time or would you ask for a price if the work were done all at once?
Logically, you would figure that bundle purchases of tile, sinks, countertops and toilets would be less costly in the end than if a contractor had to do one project at a time over the course of several months. In fact, you’ve probably seen those bundled contractor rates for supplies on the shelves of Lowe’s.
Of course, as a private home or business owner, that’s your prerogative. If you want to spend more by doing the work piecemeal, so be it. But if you’re a state agency, such as the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, there are annoying bidding and procurement procedures you must go through in getting construction projects done. Well, that is unless you can break those projects into bite-size pieces that stay under the state’s procurement policy threshold.
For example, a project that might carry a more than $50,000 price tag would first have to be put out for bidding. Then there’s the selection of the winning bid to be made. But if you take that project and split it up across various stages that each come under $10,000 you can pick and choose who is awarded the work.
Piecemeal is precisely how those in charge at John de la Howe in McCormick County doled out renovation projects before reopening this past year. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovation were spent, and nearly all under the radar of state procurement policy.
Why?
We tried to find out. Managing Editor Matthew Hensley pored over pages and pages of documents related to the school’s renovations, finding questionable practices and equally questionable documentation. Those findings are spelled out in an extensive investigative report on today’s front page, which sprang from the Uncovered investigative story published last month by The Post and Courier in conjunction with the Index-Journal.
But Hensley’s attempts to speak with key de la Howe staff who might be able to shed light on the findings were met with silence.
Chrysanthemums might not be blooming on the 1,300-acre ag school, but mum seems to be the word as the school’s president, Facilities Director Ken Durham and Durham’s top deputy, Scott Mims, chose to ignore this newspaper’s efforts to seek answers to what appears to be a relapse into old habits that nearly shuttered the school several years ago.
And as we all know, silence is a very loud reply.
That silence might fly in the private business sector, but not when it comes to state agencies that are funded by taxpayer dollars and that must also abide by established state rules, regulations and policies.
We have to hope that lawmakers take notice and demand answers. Someone has to weed the garden in an effort to ensure a healthy crop. That is the only way to ensure John de la Howe truly succeeds in its rebirth and becomes what can be a national standout school of agriculture.