We are now a full week or more into the new 2020-21 school year and who wouldn’t argue that it’s been particularly trying and stressful for students, parents, teachers, administrators and support staff alike?
And it’s hardly over. As the state continues to watch its roller-coaster number of COVID-19 cases, concerns remain about the health and safety of all in our schools — public and private.
What do we know? We know that there was no “Navigating COVID-19 Pandemic for Dummies” book published, and if there had been one it would have gone through a number of updated reissues within a few months. No, what anyone had consisted of science-based guidelines based on the best information on hand at the time.
It has been and remains a scary time, especially for the younger children who have had to try to understand something so very foreign to them and their way of life. No doubt many detected the stress and strain the pandemic has put on their parents.
But the halls — and portals for some — have reopened and it’s back-to-school time. All anyone could really do is the best they could do in exploring options and putting safety guidelines into place.
It should come as no surprise, then, that school officials, teachers and students alike would try to make the best of a most unpleasant situation with a bit of creativity.
Cambridge Academy students took a page from Vanilla Ice and produced a fun but educational video, “Wear Your Mask, Baby,” for returning students. And in District 50, a music teacher got plenty of support in producing a video titled “Keep it Safe,” which borrowed from Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s song “Savage Love.” Again, a fun video that creatively and humorously gets a good message across to students and faculty alike.
Ah, but wouldn’t you know it? A handful of folks have been spotted on social media tearing down rather than building up. These kids and adults did a great job in relaying a solid message about being safe during these COVID Days. Their videos no doubt resonated and will continue to resonate with students and adults alike in a way that’s fun, less scary and, frankly, likely more effective than posting signs.
It’s just a shame, really, that some people cannot recognize that.