Richmond, Virginia’s Monument Avenue is getting a bit of a facelift with the state’s governor, Ralph Northam, ordering the removal of the statue to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
A motorsport with deep roots in the South stemming from the days of running moonshine along winding mountainous roads at high speeds in an effort to shake off an officer’s pursuit has banned a symbol, the Confederate battle flag, that long was prevalent in race track stands and in the infields.
Just up the road in Anderson there is a Confederate monument. Some are calling for its removal. Why? These words that are etched in the monument’s base: “The world shall yet decide, In truth’s clear far-off light, That the soldiers who wore the gray, And died with Lee were in the right.”
And on Friday, Clemson University’s board of trustees voted to remove John C. Calhoun’s name from the Honors College, immediately renaming it The Clemson University Honors College. They also asked the Legislature to allow the school to return Tillman Hall to its original name, Old Main. The votes were unanimous.
But the monuments are about history, right? The wearing and waving of the battle flag is about heritage, right? And if you do not understand the thinking behind the Clemson board’s vote, may we suggest a Google search of the names John C. Calhoun and Benjamin “Pitchfork” Tillman.
As many Southerners mourn and shake their fists at Gov. Northam, whose own Eastern Shore of Virginia heritage includes slave ownership and whose position as governor was nearly crumbled because of a racist yearbook photo in which he posed, it might be good to pause and ask, What would Lee do? That’s Gen. Robert E. Lee. When the war was done, Lee admitted defeat and stood ready to furl the battle flag, put it away, move forward as one nation. Were he alive, he might have loudly insisted no monuments be erected in his honor in any state, much less his beloved Virginia. But the monuments came long after Lee and other Confederate generals had long passed.
And now many NASCAR fans, apparently more wrapped up in the sport’s redneck past than they are in rooting for their favorite driver, cry foul as they and drivers are told to keep the battle flag symbol off their properties. The more they cry about how the flag is about heritage and not hate, the more one has to wonder where they were when white supremacist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan held the flag high.
Our history, with all its stains, its bloodiness, its wrongheadedness, is indeed our history. We own it. We cannot deny it. Taking down monuments and disallowing flags and other symbols that show utter disregard for an entire segment of our nation’s citizens, even to the point of being a deliberate effort to provoke, will not change our history. What they might do, however, is change our perspectives and improve our relations.
Are we the United States of America? Truly? Are we all created equal and deserving of equal treatment not only under the law, but also and quite simply as human beings?
The past is the past and we can — and certainly should — learn from it. The past does not need be clung to, however, and as we learn from it we can better shape and reshape our future as a people, as a nation.
Rather than embracing a tainted past that, really, we should all feel shame about, we should keep it in proper historical perspective and forge ahead in an effort to build up our nation. For all its people.