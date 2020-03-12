You know the expression “Don’t shoot the messenger.”
It applies today as we all — worldwide, mind you — grapple with COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.
President Trump didn’t drum it up and the Democrats did not create something out of it in an effort to unseat the president. OK, it does get a bit tiresome when the 24-hour news outlets keep beating the drum, but you cannot ignore the real and serious concern.
And we, a daily newspaper serving this community, cannot ignore it and merely hope it will go away. Granted, our focus is typically on news in and around the Lakelands with less emphasis on the national and world scene. But we would be remiss if we did not share the news coming out of other countries, especially when there very well can be a Lakelands connection.
How so?
Think of service men and women in Italy, Germany and South Korea. Think of people who, during spring break, took a family vacation to Washington State, overseas or on a cruise ship. Think of the business people traveling into and out of this area. Remember, we are not isolated here. We have international companies doing business right in our backyard.
We would be remiss if we did not share news of how shelves at grocery, big box and dollar stores are being emptied of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, bleach, handsoap and other supplies.
We would be remiss if we did not share news of how governmental agencies, hospitals, schools and the like are preparing for or responding to the outbreak and fears over infection. Think Lander University. Or University of Carolina and Clemson University. Carolina extended its spring break through next week. Certainly that will affect area students and families.
We and other news outlets are not trying to hype this story any more than it already is. Rather, we are trying to share news and information readers can and, we hope, will use. That includes recommendations issued by the experts. The real experts, that is.
But when so many people are affected or potentially affected, it’s news that warrants coverage. When it reaches the level of being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it’s elevated to an even higher priority level of reporting.
Blaming news outlets for causing widespread panic simply because we report what is going on is akin to blaming news outlets for major weather events they report on before, during and after they occur.
Let’s look at it from a different perspective. If we did not report on the virus, how to prepare for and stave off the virus and if we did not report on related activities such as store shelves being cleared, classes, events and meetings canceled what would you say about us when and if things got really bad? You’d be at our door, on our phones and in our inboxes with angry questions and accusations that we were not doing our jobs.
If you think the coronavirus is just being blown out of proportion and will simply and miraculously go away, then bypass related stories. But if you want to remain informed, pay attention and decide your own best course of action.