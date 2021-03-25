Shout, shout. Let it all out.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz must be a fan of ‘80s band Tears for Fears. And our apologies if you like that song and we have now ruined it for you.
At any rate, the good senator from Texas and, on occasion, Cancun, took to the microphone — boisterously, for authoritarian impact, as if his words alone would not do — to address the latest mass shooting that claimed 10 lives in Boulder, Colorado.
If anyone thought or hoped the senator might use his position and borrow the words of his South Carolina colleague, Lindsey Graham, in saying “enough is enough!” your thoughts and hopes were dashed.
No, instead Cruz lashed out at Democrats who were clamoring again for stricter gun measures and accused them of playing “ridiculous theater.” Indeed, how ridiculous it would be to have universal background checks that might prevent some mass shootings. Ridiculous it is to get rid of the gun show loophole that allows unchecked purchases of guns by anyone with the bucks, no background check performed. Indeed, ridiculous to do anything that might prevent another Oakland, Parkland, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Boulder, Atlanta — and on and on.
The news led to a civil discourse on Facebook about Cruz’s position.
Bob Saul, pediatrician, author and guest columnist on this page, offered that the real ridiculous theater “is the lack of logical, sensible response to reasonable gun control (gun laws DO NOT take away non-military guns) that is more likely to protect our fellow citizens and our children. Ted Cruz engages in the ridiculous theater. Thoughts and prayers are vital but short-lived; protection is lasting.”
Saul had to be reminded of something, however, when considering the senator’s comments:
“When you need, crave, survive on the votes and accolades of the electorate in order to hold your senate seat (and a seat on a plane to Cancun), the loss of a few lives, of people you really don’t even know anyway, is collateral damage. It’s necessary in order for you to remain in your elite and self-proclaimed astute position.”
While it likely would not do much good, Saul should consider sending Cruz a complimentary copy of his first children’s book, “My Children’s Children: Raising Young Citizens in the Age of Columbine.”
Therein, Saul shares ways for any and all of us to take responsibility in making a safer, more rational society. “The divisiveness that is so toxic in our society just rips at the fabric of our communities and hurts us all,” Saul notes.
While he’s at it, Saul might share a copy of his book with state Sen. Tom Corbin of Travelers Rest. His solution to ensuring we all have guns in South Carolina is to essentially put all residents who are 17 and older, and who can legally own a gun, in the state’s militia under the governor.
It seems we in this state and nation could do better by those who have died in mass shootings. We could do better by addressing loopholes, near anything-goes weapons ownership and mental health issues.
Instead, too many of our elected leaders are more concerned with being reelected than with the growing number of bloodied bodies in our schools, campuses, theaters and grocery stores.