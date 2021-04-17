“They just don’t teach that anymore.” “Well, when I was in school we were taught (fill in the blank) ...”
Those, and more like them, are common refrains we have heard many times over.
And so it should come as a pleasant surprise that state House members got behind legislation that would significantly update college history classes that haven’t been updated since — ready for this? — 1924.
Of course, as with any legislation, it wasn’t a slam dunk, nor is it a done deal. The Senate has to have its say, which could mean they like the House version or they might want to meddle with it some more.
In essence, the bill is intended to update the old law requiring a yearlong course on documents pertaining to America’s founding. That would include requiring students to read the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation in their entirety. Students would also be required to read a minimum of five articles in the Federalist Papers.
A much needed and warranted compromise was added to the House proposal to ensure students also delve into the struggle for freedom faced by the nation’s African American population. It is unfortunate that lawmakers did not initially include the era of Reconstruction and the long road toward equal rights for the nation’s Black citizens, but that was remedied with a day’s work to ensure that element of history is included in the course.
The changes to the history course might not be perfect, but then again our country’s history is hardly perfect. We can hope the legislation passes, or is even more greatly improved upon by the Senate, so that college students not only gain a greater understanding of the country’s founding, but also of the historic truth that there were and yet are stumbles along the way toward a more perfect union.