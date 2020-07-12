Our newspaper joins many other businesses, restaurants, bars and industries in having had an employee test positive for the novel coronavirus. We learned late last week that an employee who works in the downstairs department where papers are bundled and routed to the carrier force for delivery.
That employee, as of Friday, thankfully was not exhibiting symptoms. Working at another job, the employee had taken advantage of a free test through that employer. The employee will undergo the standard 14-day quarantine and will be required to have two negative test results before returning to work.
Of course, all Index-Journal employees were notified that an employee had tested positive. Likewise, the work area has been thoroughly cleaned and other measures have been taken to help prevent the spread of the virus.
And that’s just it. COVID-19 is a fast-spreading and elusive virus. Some have it and do not know it while others exhibit symptoms mild and severe. Any one of us can be working and living what seems to be a normal life while carrying the virus. As a result, any one of us can potentially infect a co-worker, a friend, a loved one.
To those who say it doesn’t matter, that we are all going to get it eventually anyway, we urge caution. It does matter. And we can do our part to try to ensure not everyone winds up sickened by the coronavirus.
As we have said all along, we are all in this together. We have a responsibility to each other — at home, where we work, where we shop. We realize no one can truly make a business alert its employees or customers when someone tests positive, but we certainly think it is the correct thing to do.
This is a killer virus. Not for all, but certainly for enough people that we need to treat it accordingly. That is why, at the very least, employers should immediately notify their employees when someone tests positive. They should then follow proper guidelines on followup cleaning and even ensure all the best precautionary measures are in place and being followed internally. They should also consider ensuring customers know they had a case or cases, and what they have done and are doing to protect employees and customers alike. It’s a courtesy, and one that can also alleviate the rumor mill from churning more.
Our offices have been closed to the public since early March. Those employees who can have been working from home since then too. Only a handful of our employees are working on site to produce the newspaper and keep the day-to-day operations going. We have strict rules on masks being worn when working around fellow employees. But just as is the case with any business, we cannot monitor and control each employee’s every activity. We can only urge they employ the same best practices outside of business as they are directed to do inside.
When all is said and done, we are not altogether surprised that COVID-19 struck our business as it has so many others. But that does not dissuade us from advocating still for all of us to use best practices in an effort to mitigate the spread. In fact, we suspect those best practices might account for why we remained COVID-free for several months.
So again we urge everyone to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, keep 6 feet from others and wear a mask when in public. It’s a requirement now in Greenwood’s city limits; we hope it will become a countywide mandate. Especially since it’s difficult at times to know if you are patronizing a retailer or restaurant that is within or outside the city limits.